3 Ways an Elden Ring TV Show Could Work

While most games follow linear narratives that can be easily translated to screen, Elden Ring‘s storytelling is deliberately fragmented and player-driven. The game’s rich lore is scattered across item descriptions, environmental details, and cryptic NPC dialogues, with players piecing together the narrative like archaeologists uncovering an ancient civilization. This non-linear approach, combined with the game’s emphasis on personal discovery and interpretation, makes a traditional adaptation seem almost impossible. Yet, with FromSoftware expressing interest in expanding Elden Ring “beyond the realm of games” and the massive success of video game adaptations like HBO’s The Last of Us, the question isn’t whether Elden Ring could work as a TV show but how to capture its essence in a linear medium.

The key to adapting Elden Ring lies in understanding what makes the game’s world so compelling beyond its gameplay mechanics. The Lands Between, shaped by the collaborative minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin, offers a dark fantasy setting ripe with political intrigue, cosmic horror, and deeply personal stories of ambition and corruption. While a direct adaptation of the Tarnished’s journey might prove problematic, several approaches could successfully translate the game’s unique atmosphere and themes to television. Here are three ways FromSoftware could make an Elden Ring TV show work.

Elden Ring Can Easily Become an Anthology

At its core, Elden Ring‘s fragmented storytelling is a deliberate creative choice that echoes the Lands Between’s decaying state. After all, this is a place where those in power have manipulated history, and truth has eroded over time. An anthology series format would embrace this fractured narrative approach while expanding the game’s rich lore. Each episode could function as a self-contained story, diving deep into the tragic tales of fan-favorite characters like Knight Bernahl, whose path to becoming a recusant began with his Maiden’s burning, or the haunting journey of Vyke as he encountered the Three Fingers.

The anthology format also opens doors for original stories that feel authentic to the world. Just imagine following an astrologer’s perilous expedition through the Mountaintop of the Giants while studying the influence of the cosmos or witnessing common folk discovering the dark truth about royal Omens in Leyndell’s labyrinthine sewers. In short, an anthology would allow an Elden Ring TV show to illuminate existing lore and craft new narratives without invalidating the deeply personal interpretations players have formed during their journeys through the Lands Between.

An Elden Ring TV Shows Can Recount the Shattering War

The events players experience in Elden Ring unfold in a world already devastated by the Shattering War, a cataclysmic conflict that erupted after Queen Marika shattered the titular Ring and her demigod children turned against each other. While the game lets players explore the haunting aftermath of these events – from Leyndell’s scarred architecture to Caelid’s rot-infested wastes – the exact details of how these mighty beings descended into conflict remain shrouded in mystery.

A television series focused on the Shattering would provide the perfect opportunity to unveil this crucial chapter of the Lands Between’s history. Like Game of Thrones, which George R.R. Martin helped craft, the show could weave a complex narrative of betrayal and ambition, revealing how the demigods’ alliance crumbled. Viewers could witness Leyndell’s legendary sieges, including Godefroy’s assault, observe Rykard’s gradual corruption by the serpent of Mt. Gelmir, and understand how Radahn’s mastery over the stars played into the greater conflict. This approach would not only satisfy fans’ curiosity about the game’s rich backstory, but also provide a compelling political drama that could stand on its own merits.

Elden Ring Could Explore Marika’s Ascension to Godhood in a Series

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has opened fascinating new possibilities for exploring Elden Ring‘s ancient history, particularly regarding Queen Marika’s complex journey to divinity. Before the Golden Order reshaped the Lands Between, the Hornsent culture dominated these territories, with their devotion to the Crucible creating a society radically different from what players experience in the main game.

A prequel series focused on Marika’s rise to power could delve deep into this lost era, showing how she transformed from a victim of the Hornsent’s brutal experiments – where Shamans were sealed in pots deep within frozen dungeons – to becoming their ally, and ultimately, their betrayer. Furthermore, such a series could finally illuminate the mysterious origins of the Gate of Divinity that Marika crossed to achieve godhood while also exploring broader historical mysteries like the connection between Hornsent culture and Placidussax’s ancient dragon kingdom or the enigmatic dispute between Marika and the Gloam-Eyed Queen.