Elemental: Pixar Reveals New Look at Next Movie

Pixar fans are still looking for all the details they can find on the studio's next anticipated project Elemental, and EW has now revealed a new image from the simply stunning film. For those unfamiliar, Elemental takes us to a world where the elements of fire, water, land, and air are not just elements in our world, but are also alive in a wholly unique world of their own. The film centers around a fire elemental named Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and a water elemental named Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie), and the new image has them front and center, which you can see for yourself below.

The image has both talking to each other on a city street by a stream, and you can see the gorgeous scenery in the background with blue and emerald-tinted buildings and orange and purple crystals growing out of the ground. Ember and Wade seem to be in a relatively deep conversation from their expressions, and both characters look amazing, even against the stunning backdrop.

(Photo: EW/Pixar)

Elemental is directed by Peter Sohn (The Good Dinosaur, Partly Cloudy short) and is produced by Denise Ream (The Good Dinosaur, Cars 2), and Sohn credits his family's experience when they moved to America from Korea as part of what inspired Elemental.

"My parents emigrated from Korea in the early 1970s and built a bustling grocery store in the Bronx," Sohn said back in May. "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams -- all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental."

"Our story is based on the classic elements -- fire, water, land, and air," Sohn said. "Some elements mix with each other, and some don't. What if these elements were alive?"

You can find the official description for Elemental below.

"Check out the teaser trailer and a poster for Disney and Pixar's Elemental, an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where fire-, water-, land- and air-residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, and featuring the voices of Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie as Ember and Wade, respectively."

Elemental hits theaters on June 16, 2023.

Are you excited for Elemental? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Disney with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!