Elizabeth Banks Reveals New Lucy Poster for ‘The LEGO Movie 2’

It has been a big week for LEGO fans, who were recently treated to the newest trailer for the upcoming movie, The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part.

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2014’s The LEGO Movie will bring back Christ Pratt and Elizabeth Banks as Emmett and Lucy AKA Wyldstyle. Fans aren’t the only people jazzed for the newest film. Even Banks took to Twitter with her excitement, sharing the newest poster to feature her character.

Lucy kicks butt. BTW new trailer coming TOMORROW 🎉 #TheLEGOMovie2 pic.twitter.com/Bf0fBU51GG — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) November 19, 2018

“Lucy kicks butt,” she tweeted, and she is not wrong. The first movie introduced us to Lucy as Wyldstyle, the “tough as nails” Master Builder who goes on a quest with Chris Pratt‘s seemingly basic Emmett (a construction worker who she believes to be a “special”) to help stop an evil mastermind from gluing the universe together forever.

Based on the image shared by Banks and the new trailer, it looks like Lucy traded up her motorcycle gear for an aviator look that’s clearly inspired by the Mad Max franchise. In fact, the opening of the trailer shows the character in a Fury Road style wasteland, with Lucy “brooding” as she looks out into the desert landscape.

The trailer even begins with a Lucy voiceover. “Once, everything was awesome,” she proclaims, “now everything is bleak.” Unsurprisingly, her dramatic moment is interrupted by a very perky Emmett. We love a strong, serious lady who is paired with an enthusiastic goofball, which is actually the romantic balance between most Chris Pratt characters (Peter Quill and Gamora in Guardians of Galaxy, Andy and April in Parks and Rec, and even Owen and Claire in Jurassic World). It hasn’t gotten old yet, though!

In addition to the LEGO Movie franchise, Elizabeth Banks can also be seen in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot. Not only is she directing the film, but she’s taking over the role of Bosley, a part that has been exclusively played by men in the past (David Doyle, Bill Murray, Bernie Mac, and Ramón Rodríguez). She’ll also be starring in David Yarovesky’s upcoming horror flick, BrightBurn, which is set to be released next summer.

The LEGO Movie: The Second Part is scheduled to hit theaters on February 9, 2019.