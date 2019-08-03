Elvis Biopic Gets 2021 Release Date

Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic has officially been given a release date. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which is described as spanning two decades of the King of Rock and Roll’s life including his impoverished roots, his rise to fame and “unprecedented stardom”, is set to hit theaters October 1, 2021.

The film will star Austin Butler as Elvis Presley. Butler, who has appeared in Kevin Smith’s Yoga Hosers, also appeared on Arrow as Thea Queen’s duplicitous love interest Chase during The CW series’ third season. The character was an assassin who attempted to ingratiate himself into Thea’s live so that he could spy on and potentially kill both Thea and her biological father Malcolm Merlyn. He ultimately died by his own hand after being shot by Merlyn. Beyond Arrow, his credits also include The Shannara Chronicles, The Dead Don’t Die, and Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood and while the role of Elvis is his biggest yet, Luhrmann has said that he knew “unequivocally” that he had found the right actor in Butler.

“I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist,” Luhrmann said in a statement (via Variety). “Throughout the casting process, it was an honor for me to encounter such a vast array of talent. I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in ‘The Iceman Cometh’ on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures.”

Luhrmann’s film Moulin Rouge earned him a Best Picture nomination back in 2002 but did not win. The film is currently about to launch a stage musical adaptation on Broadway. The filmmaker, who is known for his visually arresting and stylistic films, has never scored an Oscar on his own, although his adaptation of The Great Gatsby won two in technical categories. Over the years, he has won AFI Awards, AACTA Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Golden Globe Awards for Best Picture or Best Director on several projects — Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge, and The Great Gatsby.

The yet-untitled Elvis Presley biopic is set to open in theaters October 1, 2021.