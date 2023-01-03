Elvis Movie to Screen Free in 10 Cities to Celebrate Elvis Presley's Birthday

Elvis is going back to the big screen in 10 cities to celebrate The King's birthday. That's right, Warner Bros. Discovery and Graceland are teaming up to bring Austin Butler's dynamite role back into theaters. January 8 marks Elvis' birthday and what better way to celebrate than heading to the movie theater. If you live in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Toronto, or Vancouver there's a showing for you. You can check out which theaters are playing the movie again down below!

Atlanta, GA: AMC Phipps Plaza



Chicago, IL: AMC River East 21



Dallas, TX: AMC NorthPark 15



Kansas City, KS: AMC Town Center 20, Leawood



Los Angeles, CA: AMC Burbank



New York, NY: AMC Loews 34th Street



San Francisco, CA: AMC Metreon



Toronto, ONT: Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre Toronto



Vancouver, BC: Cineplex Odeon International Village Cinemas



Luhrmann said, "We are so appreciative of the audiences of all ages who came out to see the movie in theaters, and to Warner Bros. and exhibitors who took on what was certainly not a sure bet. A big thank you to audiences who made ELVIS the number one original title of 2022, and especially to Elvis's fans—both old and new. The entire ELVIS team, along with Graceland and the Presleys themselves, have been listening to you all and working diligently to come up with these very special gifts in celebration of Elvis on his birthday."

"No one was more appreciative of his fans than Elvis, as evidenced by the pilgrimage so many make to Graceland every year," stated Joel Weinshanker, managing partner and majority owner, Elvis Presley Enterprises. "That's why we are especially thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. on the occasion of Elvis Presley's birthday, to add to our robust lineup for fans the gift of Baz Luhrmann's incomparable film ELVIS—whether they are seeing it for the first time or, as we suspect, able to repeat the big screen experience they've undoubtedly been hoping for."

What Is the Plot of Elvis?

Warner Bros. Discovery delivered a synopsis for the movie: "The movie explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks)," Warner Bros.'s synopsis reads. "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

