Elvis Now Streaming on HBO Max





Elvis is finally streaming on HBO Max as fans pour into the service to see Baz Luhrmann's interesting biopic. Warner Bros. Discovery announced the news on social media to a chorus of cheers. Austin Butler brings The King to life in the film. Tom Hanks is also here as Colonel Tom Parker too. In the earlier moments of the summer, Elvis managed to hold off Top Gun: Maverick for top spot at the box office during its debut. (That's a pretty big deal considering the fact that the Tom Cruise sequel basically ate everything's lunch over the last three months.) But, now people can enjoy Elvis from the comfort of their homes. The reviews of the film on Rotten Tomatoes praise Butler's performance and with this director, you can expect some beautifully composed shots. Check out their fun post announcement for HBO Max down here.

Luhrman talked about why he chose Elvis as a project. It seems like this kind of story was a long-term goal for the director. "I love biopics, but this is not really a biopic, right? It's really about, for me, America in the 50s and the 60s and the 70s," Luhrmann shared. "And if you want to talk about America in the 50s and 60s and the 70s at the center of culture, for the good, the bad, and the ugly, is a figure [like] Elvis Presley."

The King has entered the building. #ElvisMovie is now streaming on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/CtomU6IIbp — Warner Bros. Discovery (@wbd) September 2, 2022

"Like how Shakespeare would take a historical figure like a king and explore a big theme, or Amadeus isn't really about Mozart when you learn so much about Mozart, it's about jealousy," he added. "What this movie is about is America in those three epochs — Elvis the rebel, Elvis the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, and Elvis the living legend, the icon trapped in that hotel not 10 minutes from here, by a man called Colonel Tom Parker."

Here's the synopsis for the Warner Bros. Discovery film: "The movie explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks)," Warner Bros.'s synopsis reads. "The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley's rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis's life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)."

