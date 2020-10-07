Emily and the Magical Journey: Check Out the Trailer For This Fantasy With Pennyworth and Krypton Veterans (Exclusive)

✖

Uncork'd Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the trailer for Emily and the Magical Journey. The upcoming fantasy adventure is described as being "in the tradition of The Never-Ending Story," and takes place in "a world where anything is possible." The movie stars Harriet Slater, familiar to ComicBook.com readers from Pennyworth, and Tipper Seifert-Cleveland, who appeared in Krypton. The movie is set to be released on DVD and digital in the first week of November, and will be directed by Marcus Ovnett (The Break-In, Scapegoat). The Never-Ending Story parallels are fairly apt because, as you can see within moments of the start of the trailer, the story takes the titular Emily (Seifert-Cleveland) literally into the world of a storybook.

Slater plays Sandra Oslow, the bartender at the Severed Arms, in Pennyworth. She hooked up briefly with Alfred in the first season after Pennyworth Security helped scare off a man who was harassing her. Seifert-Cleveland played the role of Ona on Krypton, the daughter of one of Kem's friends, who was eventually indoctrinated into the Cult of Rao following her mother's death at the hands of Brainiac. She also plays a young Cruella De Vil in the forthcoming live-action Disney adaptation Cruella, and had a minor role on Game of Thrones.

You can check out the trailer below.

The film has a bit of that '80s feel, evoking things like Never-Ending Story and Dark Crystal with fantastical creatures and practical effects bolstered by a color palette that skews toward the natural world. The fantasy elements, using CG and bright colors, therefore stand out even more, and it seems as though Slater's role is to be a pixie-ish, effervescent guide to the world of the storybook, so that Emily can find her way through it and, presumably, back home again in the end of the film.

You can check out the official synopsis for the movie below.

Emily and her mother live alone after losing her father. She wants to help her mother find happiness and to learn about the father she never knew. When Emily finds a mysterious chest that transports her to a magical world, she meets fantastic and mythical creatures that become her new friends. After discovering her new friends are in danger, Emily must face her worst fear to complete her journey.

On DVD and Digital November 3, Uncork’d Entertainment presents Emily and the Magical Journey.