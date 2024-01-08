Emma Stone Wins Golden Globe For Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy

The 81st Annual Golden Globes are finally here, and some of our favorite films and television shows are nominated. 2023 was a big year for films, and the line-up of nominees is tough to choose from. However, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has spoken, and the winner for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy has just been announced. The nominees were Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple), Jennifer Lawrence (No Hard Feelings), Natalie Portman (May December), Alma Pöysti (Fallen Leaves), Margot Robbie (Barbie), and Emma Stone (Poor Things). And the winner is... Emma Stone in Poor Things.

You can read the description of Poor Things here: "From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter's protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation."

In addition to Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, Poor Things was nominated for six more Golden Globes this evening: Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Best Performance by a Male Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Willem Dafoe), Best Performance by a Male Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture (Mark Ruffalo), Best Screenplay (Tony McNamara), Best Director (Yorgos Lanthimos), Best Original Score (Jerskin Fendrix).

How To Watch The Golden Globes:



It was confirmed at the end of last year that the Golden Globes have found a new broadcast home. The 2024 Golden Globes will air on CBS, with the telecast scheduled for Sunday, January 7th at 8 PM ET, following the network's NFL doubleheader. Fans of film and television's big night will be able to watch the ceremony on network television or on Paramount+ and CBS apps.

The switch to CBS comes after NBC chose not to renew its contract with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. That decision was made amid controversy surrounding the HFPA's lack of diversity and inclusion efforts, which began to be criticized at length in 2020.

Who Is Hosting The Golden Globes?

Tonight's Golden Globes ceremony is being hosted by comedian Jo Koy, who is known as a frequent panelist on Chelsea Lately. Koy has had species on both Comedy Central and Netflix.

"A lot of [Koy's] comedy is family-based, so I don't know that it's going to be as mean-spirited as you're hoping," Golden Globes executive-producing showrunner Ricky Kirshner told The Los Angeles Times.

"As a kid and watching TV and not having that many role models to kind of indirectly inspire me, that's what this means to me," Koy told the Associated Press. "This is a beautiful moment. I really want to make sure I knock this out of the park."

Congrats to tonight's big winners! Stay tuned for more updates throughout awards season.