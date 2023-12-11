Golden Globe Nominations Led by Barbie and Succession

The Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning, revealing that Barbie leads the field with nine nominations in the film category, followed by eight for Oppenheimer and seven for both Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things. Over on the TV side, Succession snagged nine nominations, too. The Bear and Only Murders in the Building tied for second with five each, followed by The Crown, which earned four. Netflix and Warner Bros. dominated the top spots, with Netflix snagging 13 nominations on the film side and 15 on the TV side. Warners (through HBO and Max) grabbed 17 on the TV side and 12 on film.

The nominations also included two new categories -- one for stand-up comedy and one for, basically, event movies. The categories weren't a surprise, having been announce earlier this year, and some version of them has been rumored for quite some time. The idea of a Golden Globe Award for stand-up comedy was even tangentially referenced in Bob Dylan's 1981 song "Lenny Bruce," which talked of the life and death of the legendary comedian.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Globes describe the other new category, for best cinematic and box office, will go to "a box office receipt total/gross of $150 million, of which $100 million must come from the U.S. domestic box office, and/or obtain commensurate digital streaming viewership recognized by trusted industry sources." Nominees include Barbie, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Ricky Gervais, Trevor Noah, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Sarah Silverman and Wanda Sykes took home nominations for the stand-up comedy category, which characterizes its nominees as being part of a "traditional" stand-up special -- so, probably not something that would have included Bo Burnham: Inside, a feature-length comedy...thing...that fans and critics thought should have received more awards consideration in 2021.

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards will be the first ceremony since the scandal-plagued Hollywood Foreign Press Association sold off the rights to Dick Clark Productions, the company behind New Year's Rockin' Eve, the American Music Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and numerous other TV "event" programs. Last year, famously, Brendan Fraser declined to appear at the Golden Globes in spite of being nominated for The Whale, because he was unhappy with how the HFPA had addressed a sexual harassment complaint he made against HFPA president Philip Berk.

You can see a full list of nominees below.

Best Motion Picture — Drama

"Oppenheimer"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Past Lives"

"The Zone of Interest"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

"Barbie"

"Poor Things"

"American Fiction"

"The Holdovers"

"May December"

"Air"

Best Motion Picture — Animated

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"The Boy and the Heron"

"Elemental"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"Wish"

"Suzume"

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

"John Wick: Chapter 4"

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1"

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

"Anatomy of a Fall" (France)

"The Zone of Interest" (United Kingdom)

"Society of the Snow" (Spain)

"Fallen Leaves" (Finland)

"Past Lives" (United States)

"Io capitano" (Italy)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Colman Domingo, "Rustin"

Andrew Scott, "All of Us Strangers"

Barry Keoghan, "Saltburn"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"

Sandra Hüller, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Annette Bening, "Nyad"

Greta Lee, "Past Lives"

Cailee Spaeny, "Priscilla"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, "Poor Things"

Margot Robbie, "Barbie"

Natalie Portman, "May December"

Fantasia Barrino, "The Color Purple"

Alma Pöysti, "Fallen Leaves"

Jennifer Lawrence, "No Hard Feelings"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"

Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"

Matt Damon, "Air"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Beau is Afraid"

Timothée Chalamet, "Wonka"

Nicolas Cage, "Dream Scenario"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"

Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"

Julianne Moore, "May December"

Jodie Foster, "Nyad"

Rosamund Pike, "Saltburn"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture



Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"

Robert DeNiro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"

Charles Melton, "May December"

William Dafoe, "Poor Things"

Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"

Best Director — Motion Picture

Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Greta Gerwig, "Barbie"

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"

Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, "Barbie"

Tony McNamara, "Poor Things"

Celine Song, "Past Lives"

Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, "Anatomy of a Fall"

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, "Oppenheimer"

Robbie Robertson, "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Mica Levi, "The Zone of Interest"

Daniel Pemberton, "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"

Jerskin Fendrix, "Poor Things"

Joe Hisaishi, "The Boy and the Heron"

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

"What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell (from "Barbie")

"Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from "Barbie")

"Addicted to Romance" by Bruce Springsteen (from "She Came to Me")

"Road to Freedom" by Lenny Kravitz (from "Rustin")

"Peaches" by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from "The Super Mario Bros. Movie")

"I'm Just Ken" by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from "Barbie")

Best Television Series – Drama

"Succession"

"The Last of Us"

"The Crown"

"The Morning Show"

"The Diplomat"

"1923"

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

"The Bear"

"Ted Lasso"

"Abbott Elementary"

"Jury Duty"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Barry"

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

"Beef"

"Lessons in Chemistry"

"Daisy Jones & the Six"

"All the Light We Cannot See"

"Fellow Travelers"

"Fargo"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Bella Ramsey, "The Last of Us"

Helen Mirren, "1923"

Keri Russell, "The Diplomat"

Emma Stone, "The Curse"

Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Pedro Pascal, "The Last of Us"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"

Dominic West, "The Crown"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Natasha Lyonne, "Poker Face"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Jason Segel, "Shrinking"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"

Ali Wong, "Beef"

Riley Keough, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

Elizabeth Olsen, "Love and Death"

Juno Temple, "Fargo"

Rachel Weisz, "Dead Ringers"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"

Sam Claflin, "Daisy Jones & the Six"

David Oyelowo, "Lawmen: Bass Reeves"

Jon Hamm, "Fargo"

Woody Harrelson, "White House Plumbers"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Television Series



Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

James Marsden, "Jury Duty"

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Alexander Skarsgård, "Succession"

Alan Ruck, "Succession"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Television Series

Meryl Streep, "Only Murders in the Building"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Elizabeth Debicki, "The Crown"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Abby Elliott, "The Bear"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television