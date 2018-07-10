‘Enchanted’ Sequel Still in the Works, Says Amy Adams

Disney has quite a few live-action hits to its name, but one of the first in that lineup has been in development for some time now. Star Amy Adams though is keeping hope alive for the eventual sequel.

Disney released the live-action Enchanted back in 2007, and while the studio wants a sequel the film can’t seem to hit the finish line (via Deadline). During a recent appearance on The Talk, Amy Adams gave a status update on the project and is all in for it. “I am absolutely up for that,” Adams said. “We’re working on it — so hopefully.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film has Adam Shankman attached to direct, and Barry Josephson and Barry Sonnenfeld are on as producers. While Adams is game to return, it isn’t clear if co-stars like Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, Rachel Covey, and Susan Sarandon will also make a return.

The original Enchanted brought in $127 million for Disney back in 2007 domestically, while it netted $340 million worldwide. Given the increase in audience for live-action Disney films it would probably make 10 times that amount now, so hopefully, the film can finally make it to the big screen.

You can find the synopsis for Enchanted below.

“The tale follows the beautiful princess Giselle (Amy Adams) as she is banished by an evil queen (Susan Sarandon) from her magical, musical animated land – and finds herself in the gritty reality of the streets of modern-day Manhattan. Shocked by this strange new environment that doesn’t operate on a happily ever after basis, Giselle is now adrift in a chaotic world badly in need of enchantment. But when Giselle begins to fall in love with a charmingly flawed divorce lawyer (Patrick Dempsey) who has come to her aid – even though she is already promised to a perfect fairy tale prince (James Marsden) back home – she has to wonder: Can a storybook view of romance survive in the real world?”

Disenchanted has no release date. Enchanted is available on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital now.