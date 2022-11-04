Enola Holmes 2: Fans Can't Get Enough of Henry Cavill as Sherlock
Netflix revealed a lot of exciting content during their TUDUM event yesterday, including a trailer for Enola Holmes 2. Last year, it was announced that Millie BobbyBrown and Henry Cavill would be returning for the sequel, and fans finally got a glimpse of their return last month. Now that the trailer is here, fans of the first film are excited, and many have taken to Twitter to celebrate Cavill's return as the iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes.
"Adventure strikes again! Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 – where a mystery of historic proportions requires 2 Holmes to handle. #TUDUM," Netflix shared on Twitter yesterday. Before you check out some of the tweets about Cavill, you can view the Enola Holmes 2 trailer below:
Adventure strikes again! Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 — where a mystery of historic proportions requires 2 Holmes to handle. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/6WWsNgwDvK— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022
"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave," Brown previously said when the sequel was announced. "I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"
You can check out some of the Enola Holmes 2 tweets below...
Take a Look
Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes in the new trailer for Enola Holmes 2, out on Netflix November 4th! pic.twitter.com/7w0NnLnN26— henry cavill (@badpostscavill) September 24, 2022
Wow
Sherlock Holmes ladies and gentlemen 🔥#EnolaHolmes2 pic.twitter.com/rofbOA3Pik— Henry Cavill Updates (@updatesofHC) September 24, 2022
Same
henry cavill as sherlock holmes is something so personal to me pic.twitter.com/xavI6g0X5M— best of henry cavill (@henryfiIes) September 25, 2022
Dream Team
Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown being a comedic duo is what I needed 😂❤️ #EnolaHolmes2 pic.twitter.com/XYbPbbXmGn— Melissa • Witcher 🐺 (@SoftForHenry) September 24, 2022
Literal Art
Disheveled Detective 🔥🕵️♂️#sherlockholmes #henrycavill #enolaholmes2 pic.twitter.com/ZvbqHuKTT1— Fictional Photos ⚔️🐺🖤 (@FictionalPhotos) September 25, 2022
True
enola holmes 2 means more henry cavill as sherlock holmes FOR ME!! pic.twitter.com/Dxq7ENKg0E— ٍ (@SSlCKl) September 24, 2022
Too Cute
Solving crimes together 🔎 #EnolaHolmes2 pic.twitter.com/6pmxwGrTRd— White Wolf ✵‿.•*´¯*✵ (@WhiteWolf_14) September 24, 2022
E V E R Y T H I N G
henry cavill in enola holmes 2 is everything 🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/2s24RAlVuP— Samia Cavill 🐺 (@henrycavillfc) September 24, 2022
Swoon Indeed
This looks fun and charming as hell. I love everyone in it. Plus, I mean...Henry Cavill, amirite? Swoon.https://t.co/XLeV5U81JB— Scott Kurtz (@pvponline) September 24, 2022
We Need More
wst HENRY CAVILL IN ENOLA HOLMES 2🧎♀️🧎♀️ Can we get more screen time of him, please?🫠 pic.twitter.com/oQkPK2yGlE— WAR? REPLY /delvote (@westenthu) September 25, 2022
Fair
We will be watching Enola Holmes 2 because of Henry Cavill 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Qo0g6zAw0F— R O H A N (@Jonah_Hex444) September 24, 2022
In Conclusion
Let's take a moment to acknowledge that Henry cavill is Sherlock Holmes, Geralt of rivia and Superman.
way too op pic.twitter.com/Ig1IAtVQUR— rahul (@rahul21544485) September 25, 2022
Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on November 4th.prev