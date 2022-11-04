Enola Holmes 2: Fans Can't Get Enough of Henry Cavill as Sherlock

By Jamie Jirak

Netflix revealed a lot of exciting content during their TUDUM event yesterday, including a trailer for Enola Holmes 2. Last year, it was announced that Millie BobbyBrown and Henry Cavill would be returning for the sequel, and fans finally got a glimpse of their return last month. Now that the trailer is here, fans of the first film are excited, and many have taken to Twitter to celebrate Cavill's return as the iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes. 

"Adventure strikes again! Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 – where a mystery of historic proportions requires 2 Holmes to handle. #TUDUM," Netflix shared on Twitter yesterday. Before you check out some of the tweets about Cavill, you can view the Enola Holmes 2 trailer below:

"I can't wait to collaborate again with my Enola Holmes family! Enola holds a special place in my heart – she's strong, fearless, intelligent, and brave," Brown previously said when the sequel was announced. "I look forward to fans seeing how her journey continues!"

You can check out some of the Enola Holmes 2 tweets below...

In Conclusion

Enola Holmes 2 hits Netflix on November 4th.

