Enola Holmes 3 Confirms Major Change to the Franchise and Two Huge New Stories – Watch the Netflix Trailer Now

Since its debut in September 2020, the Enola Holmes franchise has established itself as one of Netflix’s best original film properties. Anchored by Millie Bobby Brown’s performance as Sherlock Holmes’ (Henry Cavill) equally gifted younger sister, the first two movies ranked among the streamer’s biggest original releases, with the sequel alone accumulating 64 million hours viewed in its opening weekend. On top of that, the Enola Holmes movies have gotten overwhelmingly positive reception from critics. Now, the series is preparing to return for a highly anticipated third installment, bringing back the core cast while shaking up the proven formula, as the new trailer reveals.

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The trailer opens with Enola, dressed in a wedding gown, fighting for her life inside a chariot being pursued across rugged terrain by a masked criminal on horseback. The sequence is cut short as Enola explains how the chaos began. In flashback scenes, we see the happy domestic life Enola has built with Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge), followed by his marriage proposal. Because the Holmes family tradition calls for weddings in Malta, the entire family travels to the Mediterranean island for the occasion. The trailer also underlines Enola is conflicted, as she loves Tewkesbury but fears losing both her name and the professional reputation she fought to build. Back in the present day, the masked pursuer chasing the chariot is revealed to be none other than Watson (Himesh Patel), who has raced to Malta to tell Enola that Sherlock has been kidnapped.

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Enola Holmes 3 Takes the Franchise to Bold New Territory With a Change of Setting and Dual Storylines

Moving the narrative to the sun-drenched island of Malta represents a massive shift for Enola Holmes 3. The first two movies used the rain-drenched and industrialized backdrop of Victorian England to emphasize the rigid societal norms the young detective constantly fought against. Therefore, relocating the action to the Mediterranean promises a visually distinct aesthetic and a completely different set of environmental challenges. The geographical leap also coincides with a significant change behind the scenes, as Emmy Award-winning director Philip Barantini takes the helm for the third installment. By bringing in a new filmmaker to guide the script while returning writer Jack Thorne, the production is clearly attempting to inject a fresh perspective into the franchise.

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Beyond the visual overhaul, Enola Holmes 3 provides a compelling evolution for the central characters. The internal conflict surrounding Enola’s impending nuptials directly tackles the core themes of the franchise, forcing the young detective to choose between romantic fulfillment and her fierce independence. Furthermore, the decision to have Sherlock kidnapped flips the traditional dynamic of the siblings, all while giving Enola a mystery to solve during her wedding day, which perfectly echoes her internal turmoil. Finally, by removing Sherlock from his position of power and placing him in the role of the victim, the sequel forces Enola to step entirely out of his shadow and take charge of the rescue mission.

Enola Holmes 3 is scheduled to be released globally on Netflix on July 1st.

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