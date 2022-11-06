Enola Holmes 2 Quickly Conquers Netflix Top 10

Enola Holmes has returned to Netflix and subscribers are wasting no time checking out the sequel. In 2020, Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown starred in and produced Enola Holmes, a film based on the younger sister of iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes. The film was a hit for Netflix and the streamer quickly ordered a sequel into production. Now, more than two years later, Enola Holmes 2 is here, and it's another strong performer for Netflix.

The highly anticipated Enola Holmes 2 arrived on Netflix this past Friday, and it instantly shot to the top of the Netflix charts. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Enola Holmes 2 as the number one movie on the entire service, passing the likes of The Good Nurse and The Bad Guys.

In addition to Brown, Enola Holmes 2 sees the return of star Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter also returned to the franchise to play their mother for the second film.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!