Enola Holmes 2 Quickly Conquers Netflix Top 10
Enola Holmes has returned to Netflix and subscribers are wasting no time checking out the sequel. In 2020, Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown starred in and produced Enola Holmes, a film based on the younger sister of iconic sleuth Sherlock Holmes. The film was a hit for Netflix and the streamer quickly ordered a sequel into production. Now, more than two years later, Enola Holmes 2 is here, and it's another strong performer for Netflix.
The highly anticipated Enola Holmes 2 arrived on Netflix this past Friday, and it instantly shot to the top of the Netflix charts. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Enola Holmes 2 as the number one movie on the entire service, passing the likes of The Good Nurse and The Bad Guys.
In addition to Brown, Enola Holmes 2 sees the return of star Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes. Helena Bonham Carter also returned to the franchise to play their mother for the second film.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 below!
1. Enola Holmes 2
"Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she'll need help from friends – and brother Sherlock."
2. The Bad Guys
"After a heist gone wrong, a willy wolf and his infamous crew of animal accomplices agree to become model citizens – or at least try to."
3. Hotel Transylvania 2
"After Mavis weds Jonathan and baby Dennis arrives, Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire and needs to remain in Transylvania."
4. The Good Nurse
"An overburdened ICU nurse leans on her selfless new colleague at work and at home – until a patient's unexpected death casts him in a suspicious light."
5. Oblivion
"A drone technician sets out to unlock the secrets of a nearly abandoned future Earth after finding a crashed spacecraft carrying a mysterious woman."
6. All Quiet on the Western Front
"When 17-year-old Paul joins the Western Front in World War I, his initial excitement is soon shattered by the grim reality of life in the trenches."
7. The Takeover
"Framed for murder after uncovering a privacy scandal, an ethical hacker must evade the police while trying to track down the criminals blackmailing her."
8. Man on a Ledge
"When a fugitive ex-cop threatens to jump from a high window ledge, psychologist Lydia Mercer suspects there's more to the stunt than meets the eye."
9. Enola Holmes
"While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord."
10. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."