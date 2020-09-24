Enola Holmes Is Already the Most Popular Movie on Netflix

Wednesday morning brought the debut of Netflix's newest original film, Enola Holmes, which stars Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. With Brown and Henry Cavill starring in the film, there was never any doubt that Enola Holmes was going to be a popular entry for Netflix. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see that the new mystery film found a massive audience on just its first day on the site, becoming the most popular movie on all of Netflix.

On Thursday's updated edition of the Netflix Top 10, Enola Holmes sits proudly at #2 on the list. The only title above the new movie is Ratched, the recently-released original series from Ryan Murphy. It only took one day for Enola to rise past the rest of the films on the streaming service.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Enola Holmes pass the likes of Ratched at some point during the week, which would make it the number one title on Netflix. For now, though, it will have to settle for its crown as the most popular movie.

Other titles in the current Top 10 include Cobra Kai, Away, and The Take. You can check out the full list below!