Enola Holmes Is Already the Most Popular Movie on Netflix
Wednesday morning brought the debut of Netflix's newest original film, Enola Holmes, which stars Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes. With Brown and Henry Cavill starring in the film, there was never any doubt that Enola Holmes was going to be a popular entry for Netflix. It shouldn't come as much of a surprise to see that the new mystery film found a massive audience on just its first day on the site, becoming the most popular movie on all of Netflix.
On Thursday's updated edition of the Netflix Top 10, Enola Holmes sits proudly at #2 on the list. The only title above the new movie is Ratched, the recently-released original series from Ryan Murphy. It only took one day for Enola to rise past the rest of the films on the streaming service.
It wouldn't be shocking to see Enola Holmes pass the likes of Ratched at some point during the week, which would make it the number one title on Netflix. For now, though, it will have to settle for its crown as the most popular movie.
Other titles in the current Top 10 include Cobra Kai, Away, and The Take. You can check out the full list below!
1. Ratched
"In 1947, Mildred Ratched begins working as a nurse at a leading psychiatric hospital. But beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness."
2. Enola Holmes
"While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord."
3. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous
"Six teens invited to attend a state-of-the-art adventure camp on Isla Nublar must band together to survive when the dinosaurs breakout of captivity."
4. The Take
"After a mix-up lands him in hot water, a skilled pickpocket is forced to help a no-nonsense CIA operative track a terrorist group in Paris."
5. The Smurfs 2
"Evil magician Gargamel continues his quest to tap the power of the Smurfs, creating a pair of his own 'Smurf-alikes' called the Naughties."
6. The Blacklist
"After turning himself in, a brilliant fugitive offers to help the FBI bag other baddies, but only if rookie profiler Elizabeth Keen in his partner."
7. Cobra Kai
"Decades after the tournament that changed their lives, the rivalry between Johnny and Daniel reignites in this sequel to the Karate Kid films."
8. The American Barbecue Showdown
"Eight of the country's best backyard smokers and postmasters vie for the title of American Barbecue Champion in a fierce but friendly face-off."
9. Away
"Commander Emma Green leaves behind her husband and daughter to lead an international crew of astronauts on a perilous three-year mission to Mars."
10. Cocomelon
"Learn letters, numbers, animal sounds and more with J.J. in this musical series that brings fun times with nursery rhymes for the whole family."