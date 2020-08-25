Enola Holmes: Netflix Releases First Trailer for Millie Bobby Brown Mystery

Something troublesome is afoot, and it's up to Enola to solve the case! Netflix's upcoming adventure, Enola Holmes, follows the younger sister of iconic detective Sherlock Holmes as she becomes a world-class mystery-solver in her own right. The film was originally produced by Legendary but Netflix swooped in to purchase the distribution rights earlier this year. In September, Enola Holmes will finally arrive, and we now have the first trailer to give us a feel for what the detectives have in store. You can check out the trailer in the video above!

Enola Holmes is being released on Netflix on September 23rd, a date that was hidden within a riddle on Netflix social media channels earlier this month. The end of the new trailer confirms the release date, letting everyone know we'll be seeing the movie in just under one month's time.

Enola Holmes stars Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown as the younger sister of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes. Henry Cavill and Sam Claflin play her brothers, while Helena Bonham Carter will take on the role of the trio's mother.

Harry Bradbeer directed Enola Holmes with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the Tony-winning author of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Brown, Claflin, Cavill, and Carter star alongside Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Faarnces de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

You can check out the official synopsis for Enola Holmes below!

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family."

What did you think of the Enola Holmes trailer? Are you looking forward to the movie? Let us know in the comments!

Enola Holmes will be released exclusively on Netflix on September 23rd.

