Enola Holmes: Netflix Acquires New Millie Bobby Brown Movie

The story of Sherlock Holmes has been told countless times throughout the history of film and television, but the story of his younger sister isn't quite as widely adapted. That will start to change with the release of Enola Holmes, the film based on the book series that follows Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes' teen sister, who is an incredibly capable sleuth in her own right. The film stars Stranger Things breakout Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role, and it was just been acquired by Netflix for a global release.

Legendary produced Enola Holmes last year, but Netflix announced on Tuesday morning that it had purchased the distribution rights to the film. It will be the streaming service that releases the already-finished movie in every major market, excluding China. Netflix hasn't yet set a release date for the film, which also stars Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter.

"What's that? A new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter," Netflix Film wrote in a tweet. "Enola Holmes, from Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix."

a new Sherlock Holmes film led by Millie Bobbie Brown, Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, and Helena Bonham Carter? ENOLA HOLMES, a from FLEABAG director Harry Bradbeer. Coming soon to Netflix. — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 21, 2020

Harry Bradbeer directed Enola Holmes with a screenplay from Jack Thorne, the Tony-winning author of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Brown, Claflin, Cavill, and Carter star alongside Adeel Akhtar, Fiona Shaw, Faarnces de la Tour, Burn Gorman, and Susan Wokoma.

You can check out the official synopsis for Enola Holmes below!

"Based on the beloved Edgar-nominated book series, ENOLA HOLMES tells the story of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her brilliant siblings. When her mother mysteriously disappears on her 16th birthday, Enola seeks help from her older brothers. But soon realizing they’re less interested in solving the case than in packing her off to finishing school, Enola does the only thing a smart, resourceful and fearless young 1880s woman can do… she runs away to London to find her. Meeting a cast of memorable characters along the way, Enola’s caught in the middle of a conspiracy that could alter the course of political history. ENOLA HOLMES puts a dynamic new female twist on the world’s greatest detective and his brilliant family."

Enola Holmes is coming soon to Netflix.

