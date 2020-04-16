E.T. Cinematographer Allen Daviau Dies Of Coronavirus

E.T. cinematographer Allen Daviau has passed away from complications at 77. Colman Andrews, a food editor and writer, confirmed the news on Twitter. Daviau was nominated for numerous Oscars for his work with Spielberg. That includes The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, E.T. the Extraterrestrial, Bugsy, and Avalon. He wrote, “RIP Allen Daviau, my friend of almost 60 years, cinematographer and bon vivant, five-time Academy Award nominee, dining companion extraordinaire, pure soul, who left us last night at the MPTF Hospital, his longtime home, after contracting COVID-19. Salut, mon ami.” The president of the American Society of Cinematographer, Kees van Oostrum put out a statement.

“It is with great regret and sadness that I have to announce the passing last night of my friend and a great member of the society, Mr. Allen Daviau, ASC. Allen started his career shooting the early movies of Stephen Spielberg, including Amblin (1968), and went on to an impressive career as a cinematographer with movies that have deeply inspired us all. He was honored with 5 Academy Award nominations, was bestowed our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007 and won our Outstanding ASC Achievement in Cinematography for Bugsy (1991) and Empire of the Sun (1987). He amassed an impressive body of work: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), The Color Purple (1985), and Avalon (1990), just to mention a few.”

“Allen was active in our society in many ways like chairing our membership committee for several years,” van Oostrum continued. “Also, his commitment to teaching our craft and being very accessible for young cinematographers will forever be engraved in our memories. He will be remembered fondly for his sense of humor, his taste for the best of foods and his laugh that unmistakably marked his presence from far away.

“Allen was 77 years old and I am proud that we were able to host him during our 100-year celebration last year. He told me then that it was for him “one of the best of gifts life had to offer”. His smile that evening was affectionate and many of us were able to pay him respect. You will be missed so much, dear Allen,” he added.

