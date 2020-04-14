Rita Wilson Reveals How She and Tom Hanks Contracted Coronavirus

Just about a month ago, when the coronavirus pandemic started to become serious in the United States, married actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson became a couple of the first celebrities to reveal a positive coronavirus diagnosis to the public. They were in Australia shooting one of Hanks' upcoming films at the time, and were able to get tested rather quickly. Both Hanks and Wilson were quarantined at a hospital in Australia while they were monitored and began the road to recovery. A couple of weeks later, they returned home to the United States to finish recovering, and now they find themselves clear of the virus. On Tuesday morning, Wilson sat down with Good Morning America to talk about the experience she and Hanks had with the diagnosis and recovery.

Wilson opened up about how she and her husband actually contracted COVID-19 in the first place. It was just like so many other people who have tested positive for the virus over the past couple of months, in that they simply came into contact with someone who had it, though they're still not sure exactly who.

"It was somebody, they said, that Tom and I were both exposed to at the same time," Wilson said. "We don't know when that could've been, or where. But all I can say is, all of our close contacts, family, on our work team, no one has tested positive."

Wilson was also asked about their future relationship with COVID-19 now that they have recovered. Does this mean that they are immune moving forward? According to Wilson, that's the prevailing theory, but no one knows for sure.

"Well that's what they told us and that's what the belief is," she said. "We recently have been part of a study where we donated our blood and we're waiting to hear back if our antibodies will be helpful in developing a vaccine, but also if we are able to donate plasma that can be used as donation to other people who are suffering from the virus because we are immune."

You can watch the full interview with Rita Wilson at the top of the page.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode talk with Star Wars' Ashley Eckstein about the future of Ahsoka Tano, debate the proper viewing order of MCU movies, and review Final Fantasy VII remake! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.