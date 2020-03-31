Star Wars Actor Andrew Jack Dies From Coronavirus

The Star Wars community has lost another beloved alumni: actor and dialogue coach Andrew Jack has died from complications related to the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Jack's representative Jill McCullough shared news that the actor had died in London on Tuesday morning (via TMZ), as a result of the virus that has effectively brought the entire world to halt. What's even more tragic than the loss are the circumstances surrounding it: due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, Jack's wife couldn't be by his side in the final moments, as she is herself quarantined in Australia; and thanks to massive social disruptions the pandemic has caused, a proper funeral for Andrew Jack may also be impossible.

Star Wars fans probably know Andrew Jack best from his appearance as Caluan Ematt, one of The Resistance leaders of the Sequel Trilogy. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens he appeared alongside the likes of Harrison Ford's Han Solo and Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia, while also serving as a dialect coach on the entire Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, as well as standalones like Rogue One and Solo. Jack was the main man likely helping actors from John Boyega to Diego Luna shed their real-life accents to better fit their Star Wars personas.

If you need further proof of just how much of of an industry staple Andrew Jack was, his list of big blockbuster movies also includes multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films (Captain America 1 & 2, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor 3, Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame), the Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Peaky Blinders, multiple James Bond installments, Robert Downey Jr.'s Sherlock Holmes, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, The Last of the Mohicans - and so many more. Basically, Andrew Jack was one of the go-to guys for voice coaching so that foreign actors could overcome their thick accents - or American actors sound like they hailed from overseas.

Andrew Jack was born "Andrew Hutchinson" in 1944. His father Stephen was an actor; his mother Julia was a horticulturist. As stated, he embarked on a career in working as a dialect coach and grew to be one of the most prominent in the industry. Jack was responsible for now iconic elements like the various dialects of Middle-earth in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings, not to mention the Elvish language and the Black Speech of Mordor.

Without a doubt Andrew Jack's presence will be a massive loss to the entire film industry - and sadly, one of many that we'll likely see before the Coronavirus Pandemic is done. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones - and the entire Star Wars community - at this time.

