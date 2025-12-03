Eternity’s Elizabeth Olsen Reveals the 20% RT Comedy Movie She Bonded With Her Husband Over (In Her Defense, It’s a Cult Hit)

Eternity, now playing in theaters, is a new film from A24 that scratches an itch Hollywood seldom allows audiences to enjoy: a classic rom-com. Though the director has specific ideas about why those kinds of movies may not be getting made anymore, he was still able to pull it off and deliver. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Miles Teller, and Callum Turner, the film follows Joan (Olsen), who dies and must choose which of her two husbands she wants to spend eternity with. Boasting a “Certified Fresh” distinction on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% audience score, it’s a film that fans are already finding comfort in during the holidays.

Speaking with ComicBook about the movie, we asked the cast if there were any specific movies that they loved and that brought them closer to someone in their life. Considering the subject matter, fans may think the stars would say something similar to Eternity itself, but Elizabeth Olsen got personal and revealed her picks live exclusively in left field. Olsen had two titles that immediately came to mind, and you’d never be able to guess them. Her choices? Mom and Dad Save the World and Clifford.

“Those are the two kind of like random films that my husband and I bonded over,” Olsen said. “They were both, like, really formative films in our childhoods. And people don’t really (like them). Clifford has, like, a 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s really funny.”

The good news for Olsen is that, as of this writing, Clifford actually has a 20% approval rating. The Martin Short and Charles Grodin-starring comedy from 1994 has become a cult hit since its release, but earned some amazing pans, such as Roger Ebert, who called the film: “Not bad in any usual way. It’s bad in a new way all its own.” Mom and Dad Save the World, however, hasn’t fared quite as well, sitting at 12% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Her co-stars answers, while good, aren’t quite as surprising as Olsen’s two picks.

“It’s not a film. So it’s a bit of a cheat,” Teller revealed. “But for me, SNL, like my family at Christmas, we had the best of DVDs, you know, Best of Chris Farley, etc. So for me, that always feels like Christmas time.”

“Me and my mom, we love sitting on the sofa and watching (anything),” Turned said. “Something we watched the other day, The Gentlemen, the Guy Ritchie movie. Movies like that. Bridesmaids, The Goonies. They’re kind of similar; they make you laugh.

Eternity is now playing in theaters.