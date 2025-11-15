Eternity Director David Freyne Reveals Why Hollywood Doesn’t Make RomComs Anymore

When looking back at Hollywood history, some of the most iconic films of past eras have been romantic comedies. The genre has produced a plethora of classics over the years, including Breakfast at Tiffany‘s, When Harry Met Sally, Pretty Woman, and more. These titles achieved a great deal of commercial and critical success, with some even earning major Oscar nominations and wins. However, more recently, rom-coms have largely been missing from the big screen; new ones are released on streaming all the time, but Eternity director David Freyne is trying to usher in a new era where rom-coms can thrive in theaters once again.

Speaking with ComicBook about Eternity (opening in theaters on November 26th), Freyne listed some of his biggest influences, mentioning works like Billy Wilder’s The Apartment, Ernst Lubitsch’s Heaven Can Wait, and Preston Sturges’ Sullivan’s Travels. Freyne also lamented the decline of the theatrical rom-com. “I genuinely don’t know [why Hollywood stopped making rom-coms]. I kinda mystifies me,” he said. “I think a romantic comedy, at its best, is the best cinema. It’s an escape, it makes you laugh, it makes you cry. It’s got everything that that communal theatrical experience should be. It genuinely perplexes me that we don’t have more of it. What I love about the old films that we talked about is that they were so funny, but at the same time really moving and quite deep.”

Can The Theatrical Rom-Com Make a Comeback?

Shifting industry trends are likely the primary culprit for why the theatrical romantic comedy vanished. Over the course of the 21st century, studios placed more of an emphasis on big-budget franchises, prioritizing spectacle-driven projects with built-in audiences that could be massive box office draws. With sequels, prequels, and reboots based on recognizable properties dominating the multiplex, it became increasingly difficult for a mid-budget rom-com to stand out as a must-see theatrical event. There have been some that have left an impression on viewers during this modern age of cinema, but rom-coms aren’t nearly as prevalent as they once were.

It’s hard to make a case that times are changing again (this year, there’s just one original movie in the domestic box office top 10), but there might be signs. After ruling over the box office for the better part of a decade, the superhero movie bubble arguably burst in 2025, with multiple entries posting underwhelming figures. That genre isn’t going away any time soon, but audiences have shown a sizable interest in other types of films. Horror had a banner year at the box office in 2025. Anime emerged as a massive draw. An important lesson for studios to learn is the value of diversifying their film slate, releasing titles that appeal to a variety of demographics. There’s no reason why rom-coms can’t have a resurgence at the box office.

If Eternity kicks off a new trend, it will be a worthwhile trailblazer. One of the ways the genre could have a comeback is by grabbing audiences in with compelling hooks that transcend conventions and put a fresh spin on things. Eternity raises the stakes of the traditional rom-com love triangle by setting its story in the afterlife, where protagonist Joan (Elizabeth Olsen) has to decide which of her former loves she will spend eternity with. The premise sets the stage for a film that packs a poignant, emotional punch in addition to being an entertaining high concept. It’s a way for Freyne to recapture the magic of his favorite old rom-coms, exploring heavy themes with a light, humorous touch.

Opening around the same time as Wicked: For Good and Zootopia 2 (both of which are expected to be among 2025’s highest-grossing films) means Eternity faces an uphill climb at the box office, but it could emerge as a nice counterprogramming option for viewers looking for something a little different over the holidays. If it proves to be a solid hit, then it could pave the way for more rom-coms to find their way to theaters. There’s a void in the marketplace right now, and if enough moviegoers vote with their wallets, it’ll send a message to studios that it’s worth investing in one of the classic film genres.

