Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Netflix's latest original movie, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, has arrived and with it the reception from critics around the globe. Written, produced, and starring

Will Ferrell, the comedy currently sits at 57% on the Rotten Tomatoes aggregator after 84 reviews and features the dreaded green splat. The consensus reads "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga contains inspired ingredients and laugh-out-loud moments, but they're outnumbered by the flat stretches in this overlong comedy." Despite this low score the film has an 81% audience score, and will likely be a major hit for the streaming service.

ComicBook.com's own Charlie Ridgely gave the film Two out of Five stars, writing: "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga isn't an inherently bad movie. The story is easy to follow, though entirely too long, and the characters all make sense. It's a fine film. But that's what we've come to expect from Ferrell vehicles as of late — they're just fine. The Story of Fire Saga is just another hollow shell of a comedy, devoid of any excitement or substance. After Get Hard and two Daddy's Home movies, I'm not sure why I expected anything more."

On the flip side, The New York Post's Johnny Oleksinski gave the film a Three out of Four with his blurb on Rotten Tomatoes reading: "The most enjoyable music industry parody since Christopher Guest's folk satire 'A Mighty Wind.'"

The audience reviews were equally as glowing with one reading "I've never laughed so hard for all the ridiculous humor displayed throughout the movie," another touting it as "One of Will Ferrell's best," and one curious five star review making sure to note that it's "Better than The Great Mouse Detective."

Based on the actual music competition, the Eurovision Song Contest, which positions countries across Europe against each other to determine who can produce the best single track. The film follows an aspiring Icelandic music duo Lars and Sigrit, who make up the group known as Fire Saga. Ferrell stars as Lars, and he's joined by Wedding Crashers star Rachel McAdams, who plays Sigrit. The film also features Dan Stevens, Natasia Demetriou, Demi Lovato, and Pierce Brosnan.

The real-life Eurovision Song Contest was all set to take place back in May, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ferrell's film was set to be released at the same time as the contest as well.

Eurovision Song Contest marks Ferrell's first collaboration with Netflix for a film that's a star vehicle for the comedian,

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.