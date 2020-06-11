Netflix Releases First Trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Back in 2005, Will Ferrell appeared briefly in the beloved Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn comedy Wedding Crashers, stealing the entire film by yelling at his mother about meatloaf. It might be one of Ferrell's best roles to-date, let's just be honest. Why are we talking about this in 2020, you ask? Well, Ferrell has reteamed with Wedding Crasher director David Dobkin for a new movie on Netflix, and it has the potential to be one of the most absurd and hilarious films of the entire year. It's called Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, and you can watch the official trailer in the video above.

The film is based on the real-life music competition, Eurovision Song Contest, which pits all of Europe in a competition to determine who can produce the best single track. Each country selects an artist who will perform a song at the contest each year, with one winner being crowned by the end of the competition. Dobkin's new film is a fictional take on the contest, following an aspiring Icelandic music duo Lars and Sigrit, who make up the group known as Fire Saga.

Ferrell stars as Lars, and he's joined by Wedding Crashers star Rachel McAdams, who plays Sigrit. The film also features Dan Stevens, Natasia Demetriou, Demi Lovato, and Pierce Brosnan. Will Ferrell co-wrote the script for Euorvision Song Contest with Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live writer Andrew Steele.

The real-life Eurovision Song Contest was set to take place back in May, but the competition was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can check out the official synopsis for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga below.

"When aspiring musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition, they finally have a chance to prove that any dream worth having is a dream worth fighting for."

What do you think of the trailer for Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga? Are you looking forward to watching the film later this month? Let us know in the comments!

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga arrives on Netflix on June 26th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.