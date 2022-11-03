Eva Green Would Consider Marvel Role Under This Condition (Exclusive)

Having established herself not only as a compelling performer but also as an actor capable of pulling off intensely physical roles, Eva Green's name is often tossed around whenever casting rumors emerge about highly anticipated superhero films, and while she's relatively oblivious to such reports, she wouldn't rule out the opportunity to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She did note, however, that the character would have to be relatively layered and not merely be a traditional archetype, as she has already embraced comic book roles with the films 300: Rise of an Empire and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, so a superhero role would need to be a layered figure. Green can next be seen in Nocebo, which hits theaters on November 4th and hits Digital HD and On Demand on November 22nd.

"It always depends on the role, I think, on the story, if it's not too one-dimensional. It's interesting. 300 or whatever, the character was interesting, and she was not just a baddie. You understood why she behaved this way. She had a dark past that gave her humanity," Green shared with ComicBook.com about her interest in a major comic book franchise. "In Sin City, she's 100% evil, but it's a genre. It's like, you have to embrace it, and it's fun to play the femme fatale. No, they were great. They were meaty roles, and it's always fun to play strong women like this, and so if you feel like, 'I'm going to have fun,' there's something in there, then go for it."

Given how selective Green is about the projects she takes on, fan casting and rumors keep her much busier than she even realizes. Back in 2020, for example, rumors emerged that she would be starring in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a notion she was entirely oblivious to.

In response to those casting rumors, Green reacted at the time to Total Film, "Me? No! Not that I know of. Not at all ... I like the humor in them. I saw the trailer for Black Widow ... I'd like to see that one."

With her interest at the time merely being based on trailers she had seen, her passion in pursuing such a role doesn't seem all that high.

In Nocebo, a fashion designer (Green) suffers from a mysterious illness that confounds her doctors and frustrates her husband (Mark Strong) – until help arrives in the form of a Filipino nanny (Chai Fonacier) who uses traditional folk healing to reveal a horrifying truth.

Stay tuned for updates on Green's possible future in a superhero franchise. Nocebo hits theaters on November 4th and hits Digital HD and On Demand on November 22nd.

Would you like to see Green join the MCU? Let us know in the comments!