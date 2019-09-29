American Horror Story, X-Men Star Evan Peters Sparks Romance Rumors with Halsey

Earlier this year, Evan Peters made headlines after his engagement with American Horror Story co-star Emma Roberts was called off. Now, it seems the actor might have found a new romance to kindle as rumors have sparked about an alleged date he shared with singer-songwriter Halsey.

As first reported by The Daily Mail, Peters and Halsey were spotted with one another in Los Angeles on what onlookers describe as a date. The X-Men actor, 32, was spotted at the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park with Halsey, 24, late Saturday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to initial reports, an onlooker describes the pair as being flirty while they waited to ride the park’s Goliath roller coast. The pair were put at the front of the ride’s cart, and the in-ride camera snapped a photo of the two holding hands as they went down one of Goliath’s bigger drops.

‘They were smiling and laughing together and looking into each other’s eyes as they were waiting for the ride to start,’ the DailyMail’s source says.

“We were so surprised, because we didn’t even know that they knew each other,” the source said before adding, “When we got off the roller coaster, we bought the photo of them on the ride and saw that they were holding hands, their fingers were intertwined.”

So far, no official word has been given by Peters’ team or from Halsey’s team. However, the A-list singer has never been quiet about her love for the American Horror Story actor. Back in 2012, Halsey posted about Peters, writing, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers.” The singer followed up with more tweets about Peters in 2013 and 2014, so Halsey has had a small crush on the star for some time. After breaking up with former boyfriend G-Eazy in 2018, Halsey has been hard at work on her music, and fans are glad to see the singer having fun with Peters regardless of whether a romance is involved or not.

Are you wanting to bring a date to your nearest amusement park now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!