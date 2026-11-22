We’re just a few days away from the end of November and there’s a lot going on. Thanksgiving is almost here, which will officially kick of the winter holiday season, and with Christmas following, it’s about to be the busiest time of the year. But even with all of the family, friends, and festivities keeping us busy in the month ahead, there is always time for streaming. After all, entertainment brings people together and now Netflix joins other streaming platforms like Hulu and Paramount+ in revealing their upcoming December 2026 lineup just in time to make holiday plans.
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While there are definitely some holiday-oriented additions landing on Netflix in December, if you’re looking for entertainment that isn’t seasonal, you’re in luck there, too. There is a wide range of movie and television series hitting the platform. We’re particularly excited for Ray Gunn on December 18th and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on December 23rd. You can check out the full lineup for yourself below.
December 1st
A Knight’s Tale
an open field
Awake
Big Fish
Burlesque
Collect & Praise (Season 1)
Coyote Ugly
Edward Scissorhands
Honey Trap (Season 1)
Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time
Miraculous World: Tokyo, Stellar Force
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
Papa Zola the Movie
Shifting Gears (Seasons 1-2)
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek the Third
Shrek Forever After
Sing
Spring Breakers
The Emoji Movie
The Good Liar
The Kitchen
The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada
Trinity (Season 1)
Yogi Bear
December 2nd
Hot Ones: Extra Heat
In a Holidaze
La Bola Negra
Marcos: Another World Is Possible
Merry Missed Connection
The Good Boss
Three Identical Strangers
World War II: Behind Enemy Lines
December 3rd
2 Broke Girls (Seasons 1-6)
A Filipino Christmas (Season 1)
Dancing With a Murderer
Empress of Flames (Season 1)
Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid
Jão: Tales from the Void
My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend
Pride and Prejudice (Limited Series)
Secrets
December 4th
14TH
Love is Blind: South Africa (Season 1)
O Saathi Re: The Shape of Desire (Season 1)
Selling Sunset (Season 10)
The Bend in the River
The December Breeze (Season 1)
Who Killed the Banker’s Widow?
December 5th
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
Gift (Season 1)
December 7th
You, Me & Tuscany
December 8th
The Baddest Speechwriter of All
December 9th
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers Holiday (Season 1)
Grifters (Season 1)
Renfield
The Riot (Season 1)
December 10th
Longlegs
Permafrost
The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey (Limited Series)
Yolanthe (Season 2)
December 11th
Bad Day
FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Final Draw
Jean-Michel Basquiat
Mega-Verse (Season 1)
Proxies
Tantara (Season 1)
Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
December 12th
Eastbound & Down (Seasons 1-4)
Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Superhero
December 14th
CoComelon Lane (Season 8)
Girls Like Girls
December 15th
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 7)
Scrambled
Sunshine Girls (Season 1)
The Champs
Vida (Seasons 1-3)
December 16th
A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story
Give me Some Sugah
Sharp Stick
The Cage (Season 2)
The Faithful Gathering (Season 1)
December 17th
Hide and See (Season 1)
Quiztopia (Season 1)
Secret Lives of Sister Wives
Tuiskomas (Season 2)
Unaccustomed Earth (Season 1)
December 18th
Another Disaster Holiday
Beyond Society (Season 1)
KISS: End of the Road
Living The Dream (Season 1)
Maestro in Blue Season (Season 4)
Raising the Cannons (Season 1)
Ray Gunn
Tantara (Season 1 — Part 2)
December 19th
Sorry for Your Loss (Seasons 1-2)
December 20th
The Åre Murders (Season 2)
December 21st
Untold: One Giant Upset
December 22nd
Oz Pearlman: Magic of the Mind
December 23rd
The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth
December 24th
Emily in Paris (Season 6)
December 25th
NFL Netflix Gameday: Bills vs. Broncos
NFL Netflix Gameday: Packers vs. Bears
Tantara (Season 1 — Part 3)
December 27th
Six Kings Slam (Season 2)
December 28th
CoComelon (Season 16)
Dolphins: My Close Encounter
December 30th
Blippi
Book Club: The Next Chapter
The Later Daters (Season 2)
December 31st
Countdown Concert 2026-2027 Starto to World
The Wayans Bros. (Seasons 1-5)