We’re just a few days away from the end of November and there’s a lot going on. Thanksgiving is almost here, which will officially kick of the winter holiday season, and with Christmas following, it’s about to be the busiest time of the year. But even with all of the family, friends, and festivities keeping us busy in the month ahead, there is always time for streaming. After all, entertainment brings people together and now Netflix joins other streaming platforms like Hulu and Paramount+ in revealing their upcoming December 2026 lineup just in time to make holiday plans.

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While there are definitely some holiday-oriented additions landing on Netflix in December, if you’re looking for entertainment that isn’t seasonal, you’re in luck there, too. There is a wide range of movie and television series hitting the platform. We’re particularly excited for Ray Gunn on December 18th and The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on December 23rd. You can check out the full lineup for yourself below.

December 1st

Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

A Knight’s Tale

an open field

Awake

Big Fish

Burlesque

Collect & Praise (Season 1)

Coyote Ugly

Edward Scissorhands

Honey Trap (Season 1)

Miraculous World: London, At the Edge of Time

Miraculous World: Tokyo, Stellar Force

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

Papa Zola the Movie

Shifting Gears (Seasons 1-2)

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek the Third

Shrek Forever After

Sing

Spring Breakers

The Emoji Movie

The Good Liar

The Kitchen

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

Trinity (Season 1)

Yogi Bear

December 2nd

Hot Ones: Extra Heat

In a Holidaze

La Bola Negra

Marcos: Another World Is Possible

Merry Missed Connection

The Good Boss

Three Identical Strangers

World War II: Behind Enemy Lines

December 3rd

2 Broke Girls (Seasons 1-6)

A Filipino Christmas (Season 1)

Dancing With a Murderer

Empress of Flames (Season 1)

Gianmarco Soresi: God Forbid

Jão: Tales from the Void

My Crazy Feminist Girlfriend

Pride and Prejudice (Limited Series)

Secrets

December 4th

14TH

Love is Blind: South Africa (Season 1)

O Saathi Re: The Shape of Desire (Season 1)

Selling Sunset (Season 10)

The Bend in the River

The December Breeze (Season 1)

Who Killed the Banker’s Widow?

December 5th

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Gift (Season 1)

December 7th

You, Me & Tuscany

December 8th

The Baddest Speechwriter of All

December 9th

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Makers and Bakers Holiday (Season 1)

Grifters (Season 1)

Renfield

The Riot (Season 1)

December 10th

Longlegs

Permafrost

The Murder of JonBenet Ramsey (Limited Series)

Yolanthe (Season 2)

December 11th

Bad Day

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 Final Draw

Jean-Michel Basquiat

Mega-Verse (Season 1)

Proxies

Tantara (Season 1)

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

December 12th

Eastbound & Down (Seasons 1-4)

Phoenix Jones: The Rise and Fall of a Real Life Superhero

December 14th

CoComelon Lane (Season 8)

Girls Like Girls

December 15th

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Season 7)

Scrambled

Sunshine Girls (Season 1)

The Champs

Vida (Seasons 1-3)

December 16th

A Deadly Affair: The Pamela Smart Story

Give me Some Sugah

Sharp Stick

The Cage (Season 2)

The Faithful Gathering (Season 1)

December 17th

Hide and See (Season 1)

Quiztopia (Season 1)

Secret Lives of Sister Wives

Tuiskomas (Season 2)

Unaccustomed Earth (Season 1)

December 18th

Play video

Another Disaster Holiday

Beyond Society (Season 1)

KISS: End of the Road

Living The Dream (Season 1)

Maestro in Blue Season (Season 4)

Raising the Cannons (Season 1)

Ray Gunn

Tantara (Season 1 — Part 2)

December 19th

Sorry for Your Loss (Seasons 1-2)

December 20th

The Åre Murders (Season 2)

December 21st

Untold: One Giant Upset

December 22nd

Oz Pearlman: Magic of the Mind

December 23rd

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth

December 24th

Emily in Paris (Season 6)

December 25th

NFL Netflix Gameday: Bills vs. Broncos

NFL Netflix Gameday: Packers vs. Bears

Tantara (Season 1 — Part 3)

December 27th

Six Kings Slam (Season 2)

December 28th

CoComelon (Season 16)

Dolphins: My Close Encounter

December 30th

Blippi

Book Club: The Next Chapter

The Later Daters (Season 2)

December 31st

Countdown Concert 2026-2027 Starto to World

The Wayans Bros. (Seasons 1-5)