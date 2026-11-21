Skydance wants to get the Justice League back in theaters, and the studio may already have the right script sitting in a drawer somewhere. With James Gunn and Peter Safran departing as DC Studios executives, incoming studio chief Jeremy Latcham has reportedly been tasked with getting DC’s biggest superheroes together as soon as he can. Rather than start from scratch, Skydance could dust off a movie that almost got made 20 years ago.

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Before Zack Snyder brought DC’s biggest heroes together in 2017, Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller almost made Justice League: Mortal. Warner Bros. pulled the plug when the movie was fully cast and deep into preproduction. Its completed screenplay eventually leaked online, revealing an ambitious superhero movie that might work even better today.

What Was Justice League: Mortal?

In 2007, Warner Bros. hired Miller to direct Justice League: Mortal from a screenplay by Kieran and Michele Mulroney. Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which spent years introducing its heroes before bringing the Avengers together, Miller’s film would have dropped viewers into a world where DC’s superheroes were already up and running. No backstory required.

The cast featured D.J. Cotrona as Superman and Adam Brody as the Flash, who would later reunite as members of the Shazam family, playing the adult superhero versions of Pedro Peña and Freddy Freeman, respectively. Common was cast as Green Lantern John Stewart. His imposing performance as Robert Sims in Silo offers a taste of what we missed. Miller later cast his Wonder Woman, Megan Gale, as the Valkyrie in Mad Max: Fury Road. Santiago Cabrera, originally cast as Aquaman, went on to star in Star Trek: Picard, while Hugh Keays-Byrne, cast as Martian Manhunter, played Immortan Joe in Fury Road. Jay Baruchel was set to play Maxwell Lord, with Teresa Palmer as Talia al Ghul. Palmer may be the only casting choice that truly needs to be corrected. A French Talia? Of course. But an Australian Talia al Ghul? I don’t know, mate.

The 2007 writers’ strike, as well as issues with Australian production incentives, derailed the film. Miller went on to create Fury Road, but Justice League: Mortal left a screenplay worth revisiting. Armie Hammer, who was prepared to take on the role of Batman. Below you can see some of the concept art and storyboards from the film, plus Kevin Smith talking to Hammer about almost starring in Miller’s movie.

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Adapting the Tower of Babel Arc From JLA

Ra’s al Ghul uses Batman’s contingency plans against the League in Mark Waid and Howard Porter’s JLA: Tower of Babel. Mortal combines that premise with the events leading up to Infinite Crisis. Maxwell Lord hijacks Batman’s Brother Eye surveillance system and uses his telepathic abilities to turn Superman against his teammates. The screenplay also puts a twist on one of the most controversial moments from that era of DC Comics, when Wonder Woman snaps Lord’s neck to free Superman from his control. That moment occurred in Wonder Woman #219, the conclusion of the four-part Superman: Sacrifice crossover. In Mortal, however, it’s Batman who snaps Lord’s neck.

Zack Snyder would later echo the comic book moment in Man of Steel, with Superman snapping General Zod’s neck to save innocent lives. James Gunn famously detested this villainous version of Lord. Given the uncertainty surrounding Sean Gunn’s future in the role, Skydance could revisit the darker interpretation introduced in Countdown to Infinite Crisis.

Justice League: Mortal Isn’t the Only Blockbuster Warner Bros. Left on the Table

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From David S. Goyer and Justin Marks’ Green Arrow: Escape from Super Max to George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal, Skydance has an abundance of abandoned DC projects it could revisit before commissioning new ones. Super Max would have seen Oliver Queen stripped of his identity and imprisoned alongside some of the DC Universe’s most notorious supervillains.

Guillermo del Toro completed a screenplay for Justice League Dark that would have seen John Constantine assemble a team including Swamp Thing, Zatanna, and Deadman. Del Toro even envisioned frequent collaborator Doug Jones as Deadman. Following the success of Frankenstein, why not give the director another crack at DC’s supernatural characters?

Ava DuVernay and comic book writer Tom King were also developing a film around Jack Kirby’s New Gods. King has since returned to Kirby’s Fourth World as the showrunner of Mister Miracle, an animated series starring Josh Hutcherson and Mackenzie Davis as Scott Free and Big Barda. The series is still in production, and it’s entirely possible that some of the ideas King explored with DuVernay have found their way into the animated series. Skydance could build on that work with a live-action New Gods movie.

Skydance has not yet said what its future plans are for the DC Universe. But if Man of Tomorrow leaves the studio with a Justice League worth keeping, then Justice League: Mortal provides the perfect opportunity to tear it apart. What abandoned DC project would you like to see resuscitated by Skydance? Let us know in the comments below.