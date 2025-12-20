Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Peacock in January 2026

The new year is almost upon us, with the start of 2026 less than two weeks away, and streaming services are already starting to let subscribers know what’s in store for the month of January. This weekend, Peacock unveiled the complete list of new arrivals joining the lineup in January, headlined by the return of the streamer’s biggest original series.
January marks the return of celebrity-filled reality competition The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming. The Emmy-winning series returns with a brand new cast and three new episodes on January 8th. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s January additions below!
January 1st
17 Again
Abominable
Ad Astra
All Dogs Go to Heaven
All Roads Lead to Rome
The American
Angels & Demons
Before We Go
Berlin, I Love You
Blue Streak
Changeling
The Choice
The Chronicles Of Riddick
Cold Pursuit
The Da Vinci Code
Den Of Thieves
Dog Days
Freaky
The Game
Gamer
The Gift
The Green Mile
Hail, Caesar!
House of Gucci
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
In Time
Into The Storm
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
The Kingdom
Little Italy
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Let Him Go
Little Giants
Mad Max
The Maze Runner
A Million Ways To Die In The West
Misery
The Perfect Storm
Pitch Black
The Proposal
R.I.P.D.
Riddick
Robocop
Robocop 2
Salvable
Shark Tale
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
Shrek Forever After
Spy Game
Sugar
The Terminator
The Tomorrow War
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Us
Waterworld
Wick Is Pain
The Wolf Of Wall Street
The Women of Brewster Place
The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026
Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant – Oxygen)
Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)
January 4th
E! Live from the Red Carpet – 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (E!)
January 5th
31st Annual Critics Choice Awards
Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Season 6 (WeTV)
Notice to Appear: Inside San Diego’s Immigration Court (NBC San Diego)
The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Teaser, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)
January 6th
On the Case with Chris Stewart (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)
Sidebar with Jesse Weber (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)
The Wall, Season 6 – Premiere (NBC)
January 8th
Southern Charm After Show S2 (Bravo Digital)
The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Premiere, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)
The Traitors, Season 4 – 3-Episode Premiere (Peacock Original)
Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.
January 9th
The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Seasons 1-2 (DreamWorks)
The Hunting Party, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)
The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
January 11th
E! Live from the Red Carpet – Golden Globes 2026 (E!)
January 13th
Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Seasons 3-5 (Investigation Discovery)
January 14th
Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, Season 1 (A&E)
The Hunger Games
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes
Love Island All Stars, Season 3 – Premiere (ITV)
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)
January 15th
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episodes, 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Twisters
Ponies – Premiere, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)
Moscow, 1977. Two “PONIES” (“persons of no interest” in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila (Haley Lu Richardson), is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.
January 16th
Jurassic World
January 22nd
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
Team Mekbots, Season 2B – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
Mateo, Mei Lin, Frost and Kawhi are four kids who form the Mekbots Animal Rescue team to travel all over the world to rescue animals in need.
January 24th
Ride On
January 27th
Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 10 – Finale (Bravo)
January 29th
Silent Night
The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode (Peacock Original)
January 30th
The Effect: Bad Bunny (LXTV)