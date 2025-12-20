Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Peacock in January 2026

The new year is almost upon us, with the start of 2026 less than two weeks away, and streaming services are already starting to let subscribers know what’s in store for the month of January. This weekend, Peacock unveiled the complete list of new arrivals joining the lineup in January, headlined by the return of the streamer’s biggest original series.

January marks the return of celebrity-filled reality competition The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming. The Emmy-winning series returns with a brand new cast and three new episodes on January 8th. You can check out the full rundown of Peacock’s January additions below!

January 1st

17 Again

Abominable

Ad Astra

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Roads Lead to Rome

The American

Angels & Demons

Before We Go

Berlin, I Love You

Blue Streak

Changeling

The Choice

The Chronicles Of Riddick

Cold Pursuit

The Da Vinci Code

Den Of Thieves

Dog Days

Freaky

The Game

Gamer

The Gift

The Green Mile

Hail, Caesar!

House of Gucci

How To Train Your Dragon

How To Train Your Dragon 2

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

In Time

Into The Storm

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

The Kingdom

Little Italy

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Let Him Go

Little Giants

Mad Max

The Maze Runner

A Million Ways To Die In The West

Misery

The Perfect Storm

Pitch Black

The Proposal

R.I.P.D.

Riddick

Robocop

Robocop 2

Salvable

Shark Tale

The Shawshank Redemption

The Shining

Shrek Forever After

Spy Game

Sugar

The Terminator

The Tomorrow War

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

Us

Waterworld

Wick Is Pain

The Wolf Of Wall Street

The Women of Brewster Place

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2026

Accident, Suicide, or Murder S1-3 (Versant – Oxygen)

Chrisley Knows Best S10 (USA)

January 4th

E! Live from the Red Carpet – 31st Annual Critics Choice Awards (E!)

January 5th

31st Annual Critics Choice Awards

Love After Lockup: Life After Lockup, Season 6 (WeTV)

Notice to Appear: Inside San Diego’s Immigration Court (NBC San Diego)

The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Teaser, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)

January 6th

On the Case with Chris Stewart (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)

Sidebar with Jesse Weber (podcast, daily Tue-Sat) (Law & Crime)

The Wall, Season 6 – Premiere (NBC)

January 8th

Southern Charm After Show S2 (Bravo Digital)

The Traitors Podcast, Season 1 – Premiere, 1 Episode (Peacock Original)

The Traitors, Season 4 – 3-Episode Premiere (Peacock Original)

Emmy Award-winning series The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

January 9th

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants, Seasons 1-2 (DreamWorks)

The Hunting Party, Season 2 – Premiere (NBC)

The Valley: Persian Style, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

January 11th

E! Live from the Red Carpet – Golden Globes 2026 (E!)

January 13th

Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?, Seasons 3-5 (Investigation Discovery)

January 14th

Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out, Season 1 (A&E)

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes

Love Island All Stars, Season 3 – Premiere (ITV)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 6 – Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

January 15th

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episodes, 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Twisters

Ponies – Premiere, All 8 Episodes (Peacock Original)

Moscow, 1977. Two “PONIES” (“persons of no interest” in intelligence speak) work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives. Bea (Emilia Clarke) is an over-educated, Russian-speaking child of Soviet immigrants. Her cohort, Twila (Haley Lu Richardson), is a small-town girl who is as abrasive as she is fearless. Together, they work to uncover a vast Cold War conspiracy and solve the mystery that made them widows in the first place.

January 16th

Jurassic World

January 22nd

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

Team Mekbots, Season 2B – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Mateo, Mei Lin, Frost and Kawhi are four kids who form the Mekbots Animal Rescue team to travel all over the world to rescue animals in need.

January 24th

Ride On

January 27th

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 10 – Finale (Bravo)

January 29th

Silent Night

The Traitors, Season 4 – New Episode (Peacock Original)

January 30th

The Effect: Bad Bunny (LXTV)