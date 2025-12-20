5 Underrated ’70s Sci-Fi Movies You’ve Never Seen (But Really Should)

Science fiction has been capturing the imagination of audiences around the world for decades and has found success in almost every imaginable medium. The stories of the genre are almost always speculative in nature and often fantastical, veiling their social commentary or allegory with a futuristic sheen. There have always been great sci-fi movies that nobody talks about, but certain eras seem to have delivered more to the genre than others. The 1970s in particular saw the genre leap forward massively, both in terms of general popularity and in terms of its own evolution, and the decade featured the release of several hugely influential and successful sci-fi movies.

Cinematic history is sadly filled with great sci-fi movies that nobody saw, and the ’70s aren’t an exception. The decade featured some iconic titles like 1977’s Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and Westworld, but it also saw the release of sci-fi movies that have since become tragically underrated. While many may have heard of them, fewer have ever actually seen the following ’70s sci-fi gems.

5) THX 1138 (1971)

George Lucas will always be remembered for his massive contribution to the sci-fi genre, but he did much more than just create Star Wars. 1971 saw Lucas make his feature directorial debut with THX 1138, a movie that many have heard of but few have actually seen. Set in a dystopian future, it follows the titular character as he navigates life in a society in which citizens’ emotions are suppressed, and they are controlled by an android police force.

THX 1138 received only mixed reviews upon its release, though it later underwent a far more favorable reappraisal. It’s undeniably one of the sci-fi movies of the ’70s that was ahead of its time, as it wasn’t until years after its release that it was finally appreciated as it deserved. Unfortunately, the initial lack of interest rendered it a relatively obscure title, and not many have seen it outside of its cult following.

4) Wizards (1977)

Ralph Bakshi is widely remembered for his work on the animated adaptation of The Lord of the Rings, but 1977 also saw the animator and filmmaker dip a toe into the sci-fi genre. Wizards is a widely forgotten ’70s film that blends sci-fi and fantasy, telling the story of the battle between two wizards of opposing powers. One represents the forces of magic, and the other the forces of technology, all brought to life in Bakshi’s characteristically colorful style.

Wizards is an epic sci-fi masterpiece that really doesn’t get enough attention. Its gorgeous animation makes it a feast for the eyes, while its story, which manages to combine a cautionary story about war with traditional fairy tale ideas, is deeply entertaining. It’s a massively underrated movie, and one that sci-fi or fantasy fans would do well to watch.

3) Silent Running (1972)

1972’s Silent Running is hardly an obscure film, as it is rightfully recognised for its contributions to the development of the sci-fi genre. However, it’s still an incredibly underrated movie, especially in terms of how well it has aged. It’s one of those sci-fi movies from the ’70s that still feels fresh today, with both its presentation and narrative themes aging remarkably well.

Silent Running‘s futuristic story follows a botanist on a space freighter who is tasked with caring for and maintaining a variety of plants with the eventual goal of reforesting the Earth. The film’s ecologically-minded ideas and high-concept hard sci-fi were light-years ahead of its time, as it was released even five years before the groundbreaking Star Wars. Though it has become sadly underrated, it’s one of the sci-fi movies from the 1970s that fans of the genre simply must see.

2) Rollerball (1975)

1975’s Rollerball is a movie that has often been ridiculed in recent years. This is largely due to its association with the abysmal 2002 remake of the same name, which is through no fault of the original. Starring James Caan as Jonathan E., the star of a fictional future sport which combines roller derby, basketball, and out-and-out brutality, Rollerball is a story of a population living under the control of greedy, all-powerful corporations.

It’s fair to say that Rollerball‘s vision of the future was nothing if not prescient, but the movie itself is an underrated gem. It’s one of the best sci-fi movies of the 1970s, with a great performance from James Caan bringing the fictional sport to life. It’s one of those 1970s sci-fi movies you forgot was awesome, and though it does look somewhat dated, its retro-futuristic style actually only makes it even more appealing when watched five decades on from its release.

1) Dark Star (1974)

Dark Star is remembered as John Carpenter’s feature directorial debut, but it isn’t a movie that enough sci-fi fans have seen. It follows the crew of the titular scouting ship as they enact their mission of searching for and destroying planets deemed a threat to humanity’s intergalactic colonization. It wasn’t initially successful with audiences, but critics appreciated it a little better, and it has since earned cult status.

In truth, it’s one of John Carpenter’s movies that deserves more love. It may not be the director’s best work, but it still sticks out as one of the most underrated sci-fi movies of the 1970s. Not only did it deliver an engaging sci-fi story, but it also marked the beginning of a career that has delivered numerous classics, making Dark Star well worth a watch for those who have never seen it.

