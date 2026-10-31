Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2026

While we say goodbye to October this weekend, that also means that we’re saying hello to November and with the new month comes new streaming catalogs across all of the various platforms. We’ve already gotten new lineups from the free streamers like Tubi and Pluto TV as well as the paid services like Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock. Now, HBO Max is joining the list with their reveal of what’s going to be freshly available to stream starting November 1st and it is a lineup that sees the return of a popular television series as well a good mix of holiday and non-holiday movies for everyone to enjoy.
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Some big standouts in the HBO Max lineup for November are, of course, the return of The Gilded Age for its fourth season, but if you’re looking for something else, you can also binge the Planet of the Apes movie franchise — all four modern films are hitting the streamer on November 2nd. And that’s just scratching the surface. Read on for everything you can stream on HBO Max in November.
November 1st
3 Days to Kill
America America
Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)
A Christmas Carol (1938)
A Christmas Story
Christmas with The Kranks
The Desert Song (1944)
Destination Tokyo
Dune (1984)
Elf
Enemy (A24)
Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)
The First Purge
Flipper (1963)
Four Christmases
Gay Purr-ee
The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)
The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)
The Glass Bottom Boat
Hands of a Stranger
Happy Feet
Hoot
House of Women
The Hypnotic Eye
Jerry Maguire
Jodorowsky’s Dune
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)
The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)
The Man Who Invented Christmas
Meet Me in St. Louis
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
Nobody Lives Forever (1946)
The Polar Express
Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)
The Predator (2018)
Project X (2012)
Red Sparrow
Rise of the Guardians
Scream (1996)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
Skyscraper (2018)
They Were Expendable
This is Not a War Story (HBO)
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)
The Wolverine (2013)
You’re a Big Boy Now
November 2nd
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)
November 3rd
Holiday Baking Championship, Season 13 (Food Network)
November 4th
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 3 (Food Network)
Smallfoot
November 6th
Batwheels, Season 3G (Cartoon Network)
House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 218 (HGTV)
Melania Rea, Season 1 (HBO Original)
November 8th
City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2 (HBO Original)
November 11th
Big Bargain Holiday Showdown, Season 1 (HGTV)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 14 (TLC)
November 13th
Clangold, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Season 1 (TLC)
House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 264 (HGTV)
Maniacs of the Truth, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Silent Night (HBO Original)
November 14th
Cooking With Choi, Season 1 (Food Network)
Gift, Season 1
Madame Web
November 16th
The Detour with David Chang, Season 1 (CNN)
November 17th
Sweet Deceit, Season 2 (Food Network)
When a Witness Recants (HBO Original)
November 18th
Beat Bobby Flay, Season 45 (Food Network)
Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 3 (HGTV)
The Hotline (HBO Original)
November 19th
A Body in the Basement, Season 3 (ID)
Save My Skin, Season 7 (TLC)
November 20th
Tony (A24)
Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
The Roses (2025)
November 22nd
Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2 (HGTV)
November 24th
The Buffalo Miracle (HBO Original)
November 25th
Secret Life of a Vegas Casino, Season 1 (Discovery)
The Slightest Touch (HBO Original)
November 27th
Batwheels, Season 4 (Cartoon Network)
Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2C (DC)
The Art of Deception (HBO Original)
The Cursed Zoo (HBO Original)
The Linares Files (HBO Original)
The Magic Faraway Tree (2026)
November 29th
OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Showdown 2 (OWN)