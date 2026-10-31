Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2026

While we say goodbye to October this weekend, that also means that we’re saying hello to November and with the new month comes new streaming catalogs across all of the various platforms. We’ve already gotten new lineups from the free streamers like Tubi and Pluto TV as well as the paid services like Netflix, Hulu, and Peacock. Now, HBO Max is joining the list with their reveal of what’s going to be freshly available to stream starting November 1st and it is a lineup that sees the return of a popular television series as well a good mix of holiday and non-holiday movies for everyone to enjoy.

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Some big standouts in the HBO Max lineup for November are, of course, the return of The Gilded Age for its fourth season, but if you’re looking for something else, you can also binge the Planet of the Apes movie franchise — all four modern films are hitting the streamer on November 2nd. And that’s just scratching the surface. Read on for everything you can stream on HBO Max in November.

November 1st

3 Days to Kill

America America

Calcifer Yule Log (Studio Ghibli)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

A Christmas Story

Christmas with The Kranks

The Desert Song (1944)

Destination Tokyo

Dune (1984)

Elf

Enemy (A24)

Far From The Madding Crowd (1967)

The First Purge

Flipper (1963)

Four Christmases

Gay Purr-ee

The Gilded Age Podcast, Season 4 (HBO)

The Gilded Age, Season 4 (HBO Original)

The Glass Bottom Boat

Hands of a Stranger

Happy Feet

Hoot

House of Women

The Hypnotic Eye

Jerry Maguire

Jodorowsky’s Dune

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

The Kitchen: World on a Plate, Season 41 (Food Network)

The Man Who Invented Christmas

Meet Me in St. Louis

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

Nobody Lives Forever (1946)

The Polar Express

Prancer: A Christmas Tale (2022)

The Predator (2018)

Project X (2012)

Red Sparrow

Rise of the Guardians

Scream (1996)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Skyscraper (2018)

They Were Expendable

This is Not a War Story (HBO)

A Very Merry Rickmas Yule Log (Adult Swim)

The Wolverine (2013)

You’re a Big Boy Now

November 2nd

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes (2024)

November 3rd

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 13 (Food Network)

November 4th

Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, Season 3 (Food Network)

Smallfoot

November 6th

Batwheels, Season 3G (Cartoon Network)

House Hunters International: Volume 10, Season 218 (HGTV)

Melania Rea, Season 1 (HBO Original)

November 8th

City Of God: The Fight Rages On, Season 2 (HBO Original)

November 11th

Big Bargain Holiday Showdown, Season 1 (HGTV)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Season 14 (TLC)

November 13th

Clangold, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Crown of Deceit: Inside the Miss Universe Scandal, Season 1 (TLC)

House Hunters: Volume 11, Season 264 (HGTV)

Maniacs of the Truth, Season 1 (HBO Original)

Silent Night (HBO Original)

November 14th

Play video

Cooking With Choi, Season 1 (Food Network)

Gift, Season 1

Madame Web

November 16th

The Detour with David Chang, Season 1 (CNN)

November 17th

Sweet Deceit, Season 2 (Food Network)

When a Witness Recants (HBO Original)

November 18th

Beat Bobby Flay, Season 45 (Food Network)

Renovation Resort Showdown, Season 3 (HGTV)

The Hotline (HBO Original)

November 19th

A Body in the Basement, Season 3 (ID)

Save My Skin, Season 7 (TLC)

November 20th

Tony (A24)

Maine Cabin Masters: All Inn, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

The Roses (2025)

November 22nd

Holmes On Homes: Building A Legacy, Season 2 (HGTV)

November 24th

The Buffalo Miracle (HBO Original)

November 25th

Secret Life of a Vegas Casino, Season 1 (Discovery)

The Slightest Touch (HBO Original)

November 27th

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Batwheels, Season 4 (Cartoon Network)

Krypto Saves the Day, Season 2C (DC)

The Art of Deception (HBO Original)

The Cursed Zoo (HBO Original)

The Linares Files (HBO Original)

The Magic Faraway Tree (2026)

November 29th

OWN Holiday Movie: The Christmas Showdown 2 (OWN)