Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2026, Including Rings of Power Season 3

It’s pretty much a new month and that means it’s time for new arrivals on streaming platforms. The free platforms like Tubi and Pluto TV have unveiled their new lineups for the month of November as have Netflix, Peacock, and Hulu, and now it’s Prime Video’s turn. While we might be saying goodbye to spooky season and some of the horror favorites from October, November’s lineup is full of great movies and shows to get us ready for the holidays — as well some exciting returns as well.

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November on Prime Video is going to be a huge month for Lord of the Rings fans. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns for its third season but it isn’t the only Lord of the Rings content in the month. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim will be available to stream on November 28th. If that’s not enough, the Blade Runner franchise also gets a new entry with Blade Runner 2099 on November 25th. And all of this is just scratching the surface. Read on for the complete lineup!

November 1st

Image courtesy of The CW

A Belle for Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Different Kind of Christmas (1996)

A Hobo’s Christmas (1987)

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

A Very Barry Christmas (2008)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

A Wonderful Christmas (2005)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go to Heaven (1989)

All Mine to Give (1957)

American Made (2017)

Annie Hall (1977)

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Be Cool (2005)

Blink Twice (2024)

California Straight Ahead (1937)

Chance of Snow (2002)

Christmas Classics: O’ Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

Christmas in Paradise (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dear Santa (2024)

Deck the Halls (2011)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elf (2003)

Elf: Buddy’s Musical Christmas (2014)

Get Shorty (1995)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang ‘Em High (1968)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

I Cover the War (1937)

If You Believe (1999)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

Imitation of Life (1959)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

It Happened on Fifth Avenue (1947)

iZombie (seasons 1–5)

Jack Frost (1979)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Jet Pilot (1957)

Jingle All the Way (1996)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Tango in Paris (1972)

Let’s Have Kids (2026)

Like a Boss (2020)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mermaids (1990)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Nothing Like the Holidays (2008)

Reap the Wild Wind (1942)

Reindeer in Here (2022)

Remember the Night (1940)

Robin Hood (2010)

Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July (1979)

Rudolph’s Shiny New Year (1976)

Santa Who? (2000)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)

Scrooged (1988)

Sea Spoilers (1936)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Conqueror (1956)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Front Page (1974)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Heiress (1949)

The Internship (2026)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Nativity Story (2006)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Public Eye (1972)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Rundown (2003)

The Spoilers (1942)

The Tangerine Bear (2000)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (2020)

Thomas Kinkade’s Christmas Cottage (2008)

Three Wise Guys (2005)

Tower Heist (2011)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas (2013)

Ulzana’s Raid (1972)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Valley Girl (2020)

WarGames (1983)

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (1999)

Yoroï (2025)

Zoot Suit (1981)

November 4th

The Greatest (season 1) – Prime Video Original

November 5th

Terrell & T.O. (2026) – Prime Video Original

November 11th

Prime Video

The Book of Clarence (2024)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (season 3) – Prime Video Original

November 14th

Frasier (2023 revival, seasons 1–2)

November 15th

The Chosen (season 6) – Prime Video Original

November 18th

Madden (2026) – Prime Video Original

November 20th

They Will Kill You (2026)

November 23rd

Clashing Through the Snow (2026) – Prime Video Original

November 25th

Blade Runner 2099 (season 1) – Prime Video Original

November 28th

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim (2024)

November 30th

The Boy Who Stole Billions? (limited series) – Prime Video Original