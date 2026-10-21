Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2026 (Including One of the Year’s Biggest Horror Hits)

Believe it or not, October is almost over. Halloween is coming up in just a few more days, and not only does that mark the end of spooky season, it also means that we’re heading right towards November. It’s an interesting time of year in terms of streaming. With Halloween soon to be in the rearview we’ll be moving away from all things thrills, chills, and horror, but with Christmas season not quite here we’re not going full-force into holiday movies. It makes November a nice in-between with a lot of varied offerings for people to stream at home or on the go and Netflix has just revealed what their offerings are for the month to come.
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Now, at first glance Netflix’s November offerings will look very holiday-oriented but don’t let that fool you. If you look a little closer, you’ll find some other great offerings, like Bridesmaids, The Day After Tomorrow, and various seasons of television as well. There’s also still a good bit of horror on the list for November for those not ready to move on from Halloween — Obsession arrives this month, which is exciting. Want to see what’s coming? Check out the list below.
November 1st
100 días para enamorarnos Season 1
A Sudden Case of Christmas
Air Force One
Barbie in the Nutcracker
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Bridesmaids
Cliffhanger
The Croods
The Day After Tomorrow
El Chem Season 1
Falsa identidad Seasons 1-2
Fury
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Happy’s Place Season 2
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Looper
Mistletoe Murders Seasons 1-2
The Mummy
No Sleep ‘Til Christmas
Public Enemies
Rectify Seasons 1-4
The Red Road Seasons 1-2
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Apocalypse
Richard Jewell
Same Time, Next Christmas
Stand By Me
Weekend at Bernie’s
Whiplash
November 3rd
A Cinderella Christmas Ball
Bass X Machina
Christmas Time Is Here
Menorah in the Middle
Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike
St. Denis Medical Season 2
Will Trent Seasons 1-4
November 4th
A Dog’s Perfect Christmas
A Runaway Bride for Christmas
Anaesthesia
Deck the Hallways
Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It
Taken: Natalee Holloway
November 5th
Black Doves Season 2
Deck the Halls
The Neighborhood Seasons 1-8
North of North Season 2
One Year to Live, Buy a Man
Overacting
November 6th
Carolina Caroline
Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story
Possible Love
Under Siege
Unprotected: Murder in Galicia
November 9th
Doozie’s Doghouse
The Good Lawyer
Misty Green
Power Seasons 1-6
November 10th
The Devil’s Plan Season 3
Janelle James: How Romantic
Last One Standing Season 4
Reminders of Him
November 11th
Alicia’s Law
Avedon
The Body
ChiaroScuro
The Gospel of Christmas
How to Fall in Love By Christmas
Rodeo Christmas Romance
November 12th
A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2
Allen
Bros Season 2
The Christmas Switch
The Empress Season 3
Ethos Season 2
The First 48 Season 16
Love Is Blind, Habibi Season 2
Miracles of the ER
Never Surrender
November 13th
A Merry Christmas Wish
Heartland
Murder in Galicia
Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza
November 15th
Insidious
Smile
November 16th
Christmas on the Ranch
Reporting for Christmas
November 17th
Mike Ward: Modest
Obsession
RBG
Run the World Seasons 1-2
November 18th
America’s Test Kitchen Friendsgiving Season 1
Gentle Monster
Guarding Stars
The Law of Beasts
Valentina and the 12 Signs
Win the Mall
November 19th
A Cherry Pie Christmas
The Altruists
Christmas at Fields Ranch
November 20th
On Behalf of My Son
Primetime Preacher$
Steps
November 21st
The Family Holiday
Marry Christmas
Mistletoe Mixup
November 23rd
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 9
Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs Season 6
Sesame Street Volume 4
The Trials of Karen Reed
November 24th
All for Christmas
Rob Lowe: The Outsider
The Trouble with Mistletoe
November 25th
The Mosquito Bowl
NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams
November 26th
Always on Call
Fool Night
The Hunting Wives Season 2
Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping
November 27th
The Child
The Hunchback, Soul of Paris
November 28th
Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas
November 30th
Pressure
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie