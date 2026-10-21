Everything Coming to Netflix in November 2026 (Including One of the Year’s Biggest Horror Hits)

Believe it or not, October is almost over. Halloween is coming up in just a few more days, and not only does that mark the end of spooky season, it also means that we’re heading right towards November. It’s an interesting time of year in terms of streaming. With Halloween soon to be in the rearview we’ll be moving away from all things thrills, chills, and horror, but with Christmas season not quite here we’re not going full-force into holiday movies. It makes November a nice in-between with a lot of varied offerings for people to stream at home or on the go and Netflix has just revealed what their offerings are for the month to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, at first glance Netflix’s November offerings will look very holiday-oriented but don’t let that fool you. If you look a little closer, you’ll find some other great offerings, like Bridesmaids, The Day After Tomorrow, and various seasons of television as well. There’s also still a good bit of horror on the list for November for those not ready to move on from Halloween — Obsession arrives this month, which is exciting. Want to see what’s coming? Check out the list below.

November 1st

Image courtesy of TriStar Pictures

100 días para enamorarnos Season 1

A Sudden Case of Christmas

Air Force One

Barbie in the Nutcracker

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever

Bridesmaids

Cliffhanger

The Croods

The Day After Tomorrow

El Chem Season 1

Falsa identidad Seasons 1-2

Fury

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Happy’s Place Season 2

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Looper

Mistletoe Murders Seasons 1-2

The Mummy

No Sleep ‘Til Christmas

Public Enemies

Rectify Seasons 1-4

The Red Road Seasons 1-2

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Richard Jewell

Same Time, Next Christmas

Stand By Me

Weekend at Bernie’s

Whiplash

November 3rd

A Cinderella Christmas Ball

Bass X Machina

Christmas Time Is Here

Menorah in the Middle

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike

St. Denis Medical Season 2

Will Trent Seasons 1-4

November 4th

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas

A Runaway Bride for Christmas

Anaesthesia

Deck the Hallways

Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It

Taken: Natalee Holloway

November 5th

Black Doves Season 2

Deck the Halls

The Neighborhood Seasons 1-8

North of North Season 2

One Year to Live, Buy a Man

Overacting

November 6th

Carolina Caroline

Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story

Possible Love

Under Siege

Unprotected: Murder in Galicia

November 9th

Doozie’s Doghouse

The Good Lawyer

Misty Green

Power Seasons 1-6

November 10th

The Devil’s Plan Season 3

Janelle James: How Romantic

Last One Standing Season 4

Reminders of Him

November 11th

Alicia’s Law

Avedon

The Body

ChiaroScuro

The Gospel of Christmas

How to Fall in Love By Christmas

Rodeo Christmas Romance

November 12th

A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2

Allen

Bros Season 2

The Christmas Switch

The Empress Season 3

Ethos Season 2

The First 48 Season 16

Love Is Blind, Habibi Season 2

Miracles of the ER

Never Surrender

November 13th

A Merry Christmas Wish

Heartland

Murder in Galicia

Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza

November 15th

Insidious

Smile

November 16th

Christmas on the Ranch

Reporting for Christmas

November 17th

Mike Ward: Modest

Obsession

RBG

Run the World Seasons 1-2

November 18th

America’s Test Kitchen Friendsgiving Season 1

Gentle Monster

Guarding Stars

The Law of Beasts

Valentina and the 12 Signs

Win the Mall

November 19th

A Cherry Pie Christmas

The Altruists

Christmas at Fields Ranch

November 20th

On Behalf of My Son

Primetime Preacher$

Steps

November 21st

The Family Holiday

Marry Christmas

Mistletoe Mixup

November 23rd

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 9

Mark Rober’s CrunchLabs Season 6

Sesame Street Volume 4

The Trials of Karen Reed

November 24th

All for Christmas

Rob Lowe: The Outsider

The Trouble with Mistletoe

November 25th

The Mosquito Bowl

NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams

November 26th

Always on Call

Fool Night

The Hunting Wives Season 2

Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping

November 27th

The Child

The Hunchback, Soul of Paris

November 28th

Salish’s 12 Games of Christmas

November 30th

Pressure

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie