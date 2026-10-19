Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in November 2026

While it might still be October, we have to face facts: November is just two weeks away. That means that summer is well behind us, cooler weather is here, and before we know it the holiday season will be here with all things Christmas and winter themed. That’s what makes November special, at least in terms of streaming entertainment. It’s the perfect time of year to curl up and enjoy a good movie or binge a series before everything turns towards the hustle and bustle of the season. As we get to the end of October, streamers are starting to roll out their new lineups for the upcoming month and that includes Hulu. The streamer has just revealed their November 2026 lineup and if you’re looking for a change of pace from October’s spooky season streams to get yourself ready for merry everything December, their November lineup is for you.

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There is a great variety of things coming to Hulu for November. While there are a few Christmas-themed movies arriving near the beginning of the month, there’s a lot of other fun things as well. Excited for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie? 2010’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader is coming November 1st. The Peanuts movie also arrives on the platform at the start of the month and if you’re looking for a laugh, the classic comedy Three Men and a Baby hits Hulu as well. Want to see everything coming in November? Read on for the full list.

November 1st

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Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective En Espanol (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls En Espanol (1995)

Aliens (1986)

Almost Christmas (2016)

Assassin’s Creed (2016)

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Blacklight (2022)

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Don’t Breathe En Espanol (2016)

The Family Stone (2005)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle En Espanol (2017)

Knight and Day (2010)

The Last Duel (2021)

The Meg (2018)

The Meg En Espanol (2018)

Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

Meg 2: The Trench En Espanol (2023)

Miracle (2004)

Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

The Peanuts Movie (2015)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Secretariat (2010)

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Unhinged (2020)

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

Why Him? (2016)

Wild Hogs (2007)

November 2nd

Desperately Devoted: Season 1 (English)

The Promise: Finding My Mother’s Killer: Complete Season 1

Start Here: Season 1

Black Bag (2025)

November 3rd

High Country: Complete Season 2

November 4th

All’s Fair: Season 2 (English)

All’s Fair Podcast: Season 2 (English)

Nature’s Yearbook: Complete Season 1

The Remarried Empress: Season 1 (Dub) (Korean)

The Remarried Empress: Season 1 (Sub) (Korean)

November 5th

I Married My Killer

Customer Wars: Season 8

Operation Ouch: Complete Season 13

Prenup to Murder: Season 1

Road Wars: Season 7

November 6th

Taskmaster New Zealand: Season 7

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

November 7th

Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Babygirl (2024)

November 8th

Heart Eyes (2025)

Heart Eyes En Espanol (2025)

November 9th

Fire Force: Season 3, Part 2 (Dub)

Mother Knows Murder: Season 1

Love Hurts (2025)

November 11th

Rivals: Season 2, Part 2 (English)

November 12th

Battle of the 80s Supercars With David Hasselhoff

The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down: Season 10

The First 48: Season 29

Predator Hunters: Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 7

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County: Complete Season 1

November 13th

The Baltimorons (2025)

LOL Live with Comedian CP (2026)

Postcards for Christmas

November 14th

Expedition: Saving Our Seas

November 15th

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Call of the Night: Complete Season 2 (Sub and Dub)

Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?!: Complete Season 1 (Sub and Dub)

My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: Complete Season 1 (Sub and Dub)

Paddington in Peru (2025)

Paddington in Peru En Espanol (2025)

November 17th

I’m Still Here (2024)

I’m Still Here En Espanol (2024)

November 18th

Vienna Game: Complete Season 1 (Sub) (German)

November 20th

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story En Espanol (1983)

Ezra (2023)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Fred Claus En Espanol (2007)

Jack Frost (1998)

Jack Frost En Espanol (1998)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation En Espanol (1989)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Polar Express En Espanol (2004)

Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass (2025)

Whistle (2026)

November 22nd

This Is Not a Test (2025)

November 23rd

MAO: Season 1, Part 2 (Dub)

MAO En Espanol: Season 1, Part 2 (Dub)

Mickey 17 (2025)

November 25th

Borderlands (2024)

November 26th

Chuck Norris’s Epic Guide to Military Vehicles

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 13

History’s Greatest Warriors: Season 1

Hot Rods and Muscle Cars

Speed Demons

The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd: Season 3

Mummies (2023)

November 27th

Couture (2025)

Runner (2026)

Toys and Colors Elf Academy (2026)

November 30th

The First Omen (2024)

What will you be streaming in November? Let us know in the comments!