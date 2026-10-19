Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in November 2026

While it might still be October, we have to face facts: November is just two weeks away. That means that summer is well behind us, cooler weather is here, and before we know it the holiday season will be here with all things Christmas and winter themed. That’s what makes November special, at least in terms of streaming entertainment. It’s the perfect time of year to curl up and enjoy a good movie or binge a series before everything turns towards the hustle and bustle of the season. As we get to the end of October, streamers are starting to roll out their new lineups for the upcoming month and that includes Hulu. The streamer has just revealed their November 2026 lineup and if you’re looking for a change of pace from October’s spooky season streams to get yourself ready for merry everything December, their November lineup is for you.
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There is a great variety of things coming to Hulu for November. While there are a few Christmas-themed movies arriving near the beginning of the month, there’s a lot of other fun things as well. Excited for Greta Gerwig’s Narnia movie? 2010’s The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader is coming November 1st. The Peanuts movie also arrives on the platform at the start of the month and if you’re looking for a laugh, the classic comedy Three Men and a Baby hits Hulu as well. Want to see everything coming in November? Read on for the full list.
November 1st
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective En Espanol (1994)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls En Espanol (1995)
Aliens (1986)
Almost Christmas (2016)
Assassin’s Creed (2016)
A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)
The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)
Blacklight (2022)
Cheaper by the Dozen (2003)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
Don’t Breathe (2016)
Don’t Breathe En Espanol (2016)
The Family Stone (2005)
Jingle All The Way (1996)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle En Espanol (2017)
Knight and Day (2010)
The Last Duel (2021)
The Meg (2018)
The Meg En Espanol (2018)
Meg 2: The Trench (2023)
Meg 2: The Trench En Espanol (2023)
Miracle (2004)
Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The Peanuts Movie (2015)
Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Secretariat (2010)
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)
Three Men and a Baby (1987)
Unhinged (2020)
War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)
Why Him? (2016)
Wild Hogs (2007)
November 2nd
Desperately Devoted: Season 1 (English)
The Promise: Finding My Mother’s Killer: Complete Season 1
Start Here: Season 1
Black Bag (2025)
November 3rd
High Country: Complete Season 2
November 4th
All’s Fair: Season 2 (English)
All’s Fair Podcast: Season 2 (English)
Nature’s Yearbook: Complete Season 1
The Remarried Empress: Season 1 (Dub) (Korean)
The Remarried Empress: Season 1 (Sub) (Korean)
November 5th
I Married My Killer
Customer Wars: Season 8
Operation Ouch: Complete Season 13
Prenup to Murder: Season 1
Road Wars: Season 7
November 6th
Taskmaster New Zealand: Season 7
12 Dates of Christmas (2011)
November 7th
Wolves Up Close with Bertie Gregory
Babygirl (2024)
November 8th
Heart Eyes (2025)
Heart Eyes En Espanol (2025)
November 9th
Fire Force: Season 3, Part 2 (Dub)
Mother Knows Murder: Season 1
Love Hurts (2025)
November 11th
Rivals: Season 2, Part 2 (English)
November 12th
Battle of the 80s Supercars With David Hasselhoff
The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down: Season 10
The First 48: Season 29
Predator Hunters: Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 7
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County: Complete Season 1
November 13th
The Baltimorons (2025)
LOL Live with Comedian CP (2026)
Postcards for Christmas
November 14th
Expedition: Saving Our Seas
November 15th
Call of the Night: Complete Season 2 (Sub and Dub)
Hero Without a Class: Who Even Needs Skills?!: Complete Season 1 (Sub and Dub)
My Gift Lvl 9999 Unlimited Gacha: Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: Complete Season 1 (Sub and Dub)
Paddington in Peru (2025)
Paddington in Peru En Espanol (2025)
November 17th
I’m Still Here (2024)
I’m Still Here En Espanol (2024)
November 18th
Vienna Game: Complete Season 1 (Sub) (German)
November 20th
A Christmas Story (1983)
A Christmas Story En Espanol (1983)
Ezra (2023)
Four Christmases (2008)
Fred Claus (2007)
Fred Claus En Espanol (2007)
Jack Frost (1998)
Jack Frost En Espanol (1998)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation En Espanol (1989)
The Polar Express (2004)
The Polar Express En Espanol (2004)
Tom and Jerry: Forbidden Compass (2025)
Whistle (2026)
November 22nd
This Is Not a Test (2025)
November 23rd
MAO: Season 1, Part 2 (Dub)
MAO En Espanol: Season 1, Part 2 (Dub)
Mickey 17 (2025)
November 25th
Borderlands (2024)
November 26th
Chuck Norris’s Epic Guide to Military Vehicles
The Curse of Oak Island: Season 13
History’s Greatest Warriors: Season 1
Hot Rods and Muscle Cars
Speed Demons
The UnBelievable With Dan Aykroyd: Season 3
Mummies (2023)
November 27th
Couture (2025)
Runner (2026)
Toys and Colors Elf Academy (2026)
November 30th
The First Omen (2024)
What will you be streaming in November? Let us know in the comments!