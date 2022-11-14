Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)

Netflix subscribers have a big week ahead. The streaming service just released a couple of major original seasons in the last week or so, including new installments of Manifest and The Crown, but there is no end to the release of popular originals in sight. Over the next five days, Netflix has a bunch of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup, giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to. The week is kicking off with a new film from Jonah Hill called Stutz, a documentary about his beloved therapist, as well as Netflix's reboot of Teletubbies. Things really pick up in the second half of the week with the arrival of a few highly anticipated titles. 1899, the new show from the creators of Dark, arrives on Thursday, along with the final season of Dead to Me. Friday marks the debut of the original film Slumberland, which stars Jason Momoa. You can check out the full list of this week's Netflix additions below!

November 14 (Monday) Stutz -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In candid conversations with actor Jonah Hill, leading psychiatrist Phil Stutz explores his early life experiences and unique, visual model of therapy. Teletubbies -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Join friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this colorful refresh of the classic series. prevnext

November 15 (Tuesday) Deon Cole: Charleen's Boy -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Getting old may be the goal, but the road there is comically difficult. In his second Netflix original comedy special, which is dedicated to his late mother, Deon Cole hilariously shares his advice on how to navigate life and dating in today's society. Johanna Nordström: Call the Police -- NETFLIX COMEDY

The comedian and podcast host sounds off on sexual escapades, TikTok police and how she became Sweden's pandemic poster girl. Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure -- NETFLIX FAMILY

After a big storm, food is scarce – and hungry dinos are everywhere. It's up to you to help the Camp Fam survive in this thrilling interactive special. Run for the Money -- NETFLIX SERIES

In a race with time, celebrity contestants desperately try to outmaneuver black-clad Hunters in pursuit, for a chance to win a growing cash prize. prevnext

November 16 (Wednesday) In Her Hands -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Filmed across two turbulent years, In Her Hands tells the story of Zarifa Ghafari, who at 26 became one of Afghanistan's first female mayors and the youngest to ever hold the position. The film documents her fight for survival against the backdrop of her country's accelerated unraveling. As Western forces announce their retreat and the Taliban start their sweep back to power, Zarifa and women across the country face a new reality. Amid these tectonic changes, Zarifa must make the most difficult decision of her life. The Lost Lotteries -- NETFLIX FILM

Five down-on-their-luck strangers must band together to steal back winning lottery tickets worth millions from a wicked mafia boss. Mind Your Manners -- NETFLIX SERIES

Have you ever wondered how to elegantly cut... a banana? Mind Your Manners follows world-renowned etiquette teacher Sara Jane Ho as she helps her students become their best selves and put others at ease, using the language of manners and etiquette. Get ready to laugh, cry, and learn a thing or two as Sara transforms her students' lives and helps them acquire the confidence to shine in any situation – starting with a sensible spot of afternoon tea. Pinkies in or out? Off Track -- NETFLIX FILM

In a fit of desperation, a down-and-out single mother suits up and attempts to ski Vasaloppet with her (not-so-perfect) perfectionist brother. Racionais MC's: From the Streets of São Paulo -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Armed with music – and a message, influential hip-hop group Racionais MC's turned their street poetry into a powerful movement in Brazil and beyond. The Wonder -- NETFLIX FILM

Haunted by her past, a nurse travels from England to a remote Irish village in 1862 to investigate a young girl's supposedly miraculous fast. prevnext

November 17 (Thursday) 1899 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Full of hope for a better future, passengers aboard a ship to the New World sail into a nightmare when they find a second vessel adrift on the open sea. Bantú Mama Christmas with You -- NETFLIX FILM

Seeking inspiration for a hit holiday song, a pop star grants a young fan's Christmas wish to meet her – and finds a shot at true love along the way. Dead to Me: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash alters the future of their ride-or-die friendship. All roads have led to this. I Am Vanessa Guillen -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Vanessa Guillen was 20 years old went she was found murdered at a US Army base. Rather than submit to silence, her family fought for justice and change. Pepsi, Where's My Jet? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The year was 1996, and the cola wars were raging. Despite Pepsi's celeb-soaked advertisements, Coke still held the bigger market share, so the second-place brand decided to roll out their biggest campaign ever: Called "Pepsi Stuff," it featured a soon-to-be infamous commercial implying that if you just bought enough of their products, you could use "Pepsi Points" to purchase sunglasses, leather jackets... and maybe a Harrier jet? Pepsi execs assumed the astronomical "price" of the military plane was set high enough to indicate it was a joke, but college student John Leonard saw it as a challenge, and decided to call their bluff. Enlisting the help (and funding) of mountaineering buddy Todd Hoffman, Leonard hashed out a plan to score the grandest prize of all – even if it never existed in the first place. Shot in a rollicking, irreverent style and soaked in the music and culture of the mid-'90s, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? sits down with Leonard, Hoffman, the commercial's creative team, and a truly unexpected cast of tangentially-involved public figures to tell the legendary tale of the kid who sued Pepsi for a fighter jet, and became the hero of a new generation. prevnext