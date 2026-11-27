November is coming to an end in just a few more days, and while there is plenty to be excited about with December’s arrival, let’s be real for a moment. The most wonderful time of the year can be a chaotic one. It’s busy with holiday activities and gatherings and it can be expensive, too, as now is the time when a lot of people start their holiday shopping. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy a little down time with some streaming entertainment thanks to free streaming services and now Plex has revealed what’s coming to the platform in December that you can stream for free — as well as what’s departing in case you want to catch it while you still can.

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Plex has a solid lineup of great movies and shows arriving in December, but it’s not just that. Because December is the holiday season, Plex is also offering curated holiday collections and new free live TV channels. There is a lot to enjoy on Plex December and you can check out the full list below!

New On Plex In December

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American Psycho

Assistant, The

Astro Boy

Bangkok Dangerous

Breathe

Brimstone

Burnt

C’mon C’mon

Chef

Choice, The

Chopper

Clerks II

Climax

Conan The Barbarian

Criminal

Cut Bank

Daddy’s Little Girls

Dear White People

Denial

Destroyer

Dying Of The Light

Empire State

Ex Machina

Frankie & Alice

Frozen Ground, The

Green Knight, The

Green Room

Hackers

Haunting In Connecticut, The

Hole In The Ground, The

Home Again

Hunter Killer

Inconceivable

Invasion Of The Body Snatchers

Jexi

Joe

Kick Ass

Killers Anonymous

King Of Comedy, The

Knowing

Laggies

Leaving Las Vegas

Left Behind

Life After Beth

Lord Of War

Men

Moonlight

Mortdecai

New In Town

Next Day Air

Primal

Prince, The

Rapture-Palooza

Rescue Dawn

Room

Seeking Justice

Single Man, A

Snowpiercer

Souvenir, The

Spring Breakers

Temptation: Marriage Counselor

Trust, The

Vigilante, A

Voyagers

Warrior

Leaving Plex in December

Image Courtesy of Summit Entertainment

20th Century Women

3 Days To Kill

Abduction

After Yang

Aftersun

American Honey

Amy

Barely Lethal

Beaver, The

Brooklyn’s Finest

But I’m A Cheerleader

Captive, The

Children Act, The

Condemned, The

Cube Zero

Dark Places

Diary Of The Dead

Employee Of The Month

End of the Tour, The

Equals

Eternal Daughter, The

Family, The

First Cow

First Daughter

First Reformed

For Colored Girls

Forbidden Kingdom, The

Free Fire

Ginger & Rosa

Ginger Snaps

Girl Next Door, The

Gloria Bell

God’s Creatures

Hard Candy

Haywire

High Life

High Tension

Host

Hot Summer Nights

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

I, Frankenstein

Influencer

Judy

Juliet, Naked

L.A. Confidential

Lean on Pete

Locke

Lovely Molly

Made In America

Man Who Knew Too Little, The

mid90s

Minari

Most Violent Year, A

My Best Friend’s Girl

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

Negotiator, The

Obvious Child

One For The Money

Outlaws

Paranoia

Paranormal Movie

Push

Reader, The

Red Rocket

Requiem For A Dream

Revenge

Room, The

Rover, The

Runaway Jury

Sabotage (2014)

Saw 3D

Sea Of Trees, The

Showing Up

Son Of A Gun

Souvenir: Part II, The

Spectacular Now, The

Stars At Noon

Stay

Swiss Army Man

Texas Killing Fields

Trespass Against Us

Under The Silver Lake

Under The Skin

Vice

Waves

When You Finish Saving The World

While We’re Young

Zola

Holiday Collections and Live TV

Holiday Therapy: Christmas classics and cozy favorites like It’s a Wonderful Life, Prancer, A Christmas Carol, The Bishop’s Wife and A Princess for Christmas.

Festive Feasts: Holiday cooking and baking favorites including Christmas Cookie Challenge, Holiday Wars, Giada’s Holiday Handbook, Holiday Baking Championship and Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.

New Free Live TV Channels: The Great Baking Channel, The Martha Stewart Channel, Chef vs Chef, Feels Like Home, Heartland, Bachelor Nation and more.