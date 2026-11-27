November is coming to an end in just a few more days, and while there is plenty to be excited about with December’s arrival, let’s be real for a moment. The most wonderful time of the year can be a chaotic one. It’s busy with holiday activities and gatherings and it can be expensive, too, as now is the time when a lot of people start their holiday shopping. Fortunately, you don’t have to spend a fortune to enjoy a little down time with some streaming entertainment thanks to free streaming services and now Plex has revealed what’s coming to the platform in December that you can stream for free — as well as what’s departing in case you want to catch it while you still can.
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Plex has a solid lineup of great movies and shows arriving in December, but it’s not just that. Because December is the holiday season, Plex is also offering curated holiday collections and new free live TV channels. There is a lot to enjoy on Plex December and you can check out the full list below!
New On Plex In December
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American Psycho
Assistant, The
Astro Boy
Bangkok Dangerous
Breathe
Brimstone
Burnt
C’mon C’mon
Chef
Choice, The
Chopper
Clerks II
Climax
Conan The Barbarian
Criminal
Cut Bank
Daddy’s Little Girls
Dear White People
Denial
Destroyer
Dying Of The Light
Empire State
Ex Machina
Frankie & Alice
Frozen Ground, The
Green Knight, The
Green Room
Hackers
Haunting In Connecticut, The
Hole In The Ground, The
Home Again
Hunter Killer
Inconceivable
Invasion Of The Body Snatchers
Jexi
Joe
Kick Ass
Killers Anonymous
King Of Comedy, The
Knowing
Laggies
Leaving Las Vegas
Left Behind
Life After Beth
Lord Of War
Men
Moonlight
Mortdecai
New In Town
Next Day Air
Primal
Prince, The
Rapture-Palooza
Rescue Dawn
Room
Seeking Justice
Single Man, A
Snowpiercer
Souvenir, The
Spring Breakers
Temptation: Marriage Counselor
Trust, The
Vigilante, A
Voyagers
Warrior
Leaving Plex in December
20th Century Women
3 Days To Kill
Abduction
After Yang
Aftersun
American Honey
Amy
Barely Lethal
Beaver, The
Brooklyn’s Finest
But I’m A Cheerleader
Captive, The
Children Act, The
Condemned, The
Cube Zero
Dark Places
Diary Of The Dead
Employee Of The Month
End of the Tour, The
Equals
Eternal Daughter, The
Family, The
First Cow
First Daughter
First Reformed
For Colored Girls
Forbidden Kingdom, The
Free Fire
Ginger & Rosa
Ginger Snaps
Girl Next Door, The
Gloria Bell
God’s Creatures
Hard Candy
Haywire
High Life
High Tension
Host
Hot Summer Nights
How to Talk to Girls at Parties
I, Frankenstein
Influencer
Judy
Juliet, Naked
L.A. Confidential
Lean on Pete
Locke
Lovely Molly
Made In America
Man Who Knew Too Little, The
mid90s
Minari
Most Violent Year, A
My Best Friend’s Girl
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Negotiator, The
Obvious Child
One For The Money
Outlaws
Paranoia
Paranormal Movie
Push
Reader, The
Red Rocket
Requiem For A Dream
Revenge
Room, The
Rover, The
Runaway Jury
Sabotage (2014)
Saw 3D
Sea Of Trees, The
Showing Up
Son Of A Gun
Souvenir: Part II, The
Spectacular Now, The
Stars At Noon
Stay
Swiss Army Man
Texas Killing Fields
Trespass Against Us
Under The Silver Lake
Under The Skin
Vice
Waves
When You Finish Saving The World
While We’re Young
Zola
Holiday Collections and Live TV
Holiday Therapy: Christmas classics and cozy favorites like It’s a Wonderful Life, Prancer, A Christmas Carol, The Bishop’s Wife and A Princess for Christmas.
Festive Feasts: Holiday cooking and baking favorites including Christmas Cookie Challenge, Holiday Wars, Giada’s Holiday Handbook, Holiday Baking Championship and Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge.
New Free Live TV Channels: The Great Baking Channel, The Martha Stewart Channel, Chef vs Chef, Feels Like Home, Heartland, Bachelor Nation and more.