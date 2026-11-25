Advanced ticket sales for Marvel’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday already put the film in the Top 20 highest-grossing movies at the domestic box office for 2026, and it’s still weeks away. Interest in the new MCU crossover has been high for over a year, but with the film’s release date fast approaching and a new trailer pushing the hype levels to new territory, tickets will continue to be purchased as fans brace for the movie event of the year. New reporting on the film’s early sales figures is in, and they’re massive.

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According to a report from Deadline, advance ticket sales for Avengers: Doomsday are already ahead of the December 18 release date, with the film’s early box office tracking putting it at $270 million for the weekend; it marks the “highest number ever recorded” by NRG for the initial forecast of an upcoming film. It’s already a foregone conclusion that Avengers: Doomsday is poised to make a lot of money when it debuts, even with Dune: Part Three releasing on the same day, but the new data for the film’s ticket sales paint a grim picture for some of the year’s biggest bombs.

Avengers: Doomsday Ticket Pre-Sales Eclipse Major 2026 Movies

Marvel Studios

With today’s report revealing that Avengers: Doomsday has already secured over $100 million in advance sales, that means the upcoming Marvel Studios movie has already outgrossed some of the year’s biggest hits. Not only is the film ahead of A24’s breakout hit You Can See Everything, which has brought in over $93 million as of this writing, but it’s more than double what Avengers: Endgame Encore was able to capture when it was rereleased.

Doomsday already making over $100 million also means that the new film has already surpassed both of DC Studios’ new movies released this year, as Supergirl brought in only $72 million at the domestic box office and Clayface is just behind it with $66 million. Though comparing these films to Doomsday isn’t even the same ballpark in terms of hype, the competition between Marvel and DC just got a major tally in favor of the House of Ideas.

It’s worth noting that the two biggest opening weekends of all time in box office history already belong to Marvel Studios, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day sitting at $360 million and Avengers: Endgame at $357 million. If Avengers: Doomsday can match even the low end of that and stand alongside Endgame, it would make the movie the #6 highest-grossing movie of the year (currently Project Hail Mary with $344 million) after just three days in release.

It’s not a question of “If” Avengers: Doomsday will become a box office juggernaut, but a matter of “how much.” Marvel already set the bar incredibly high this summer with Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which has secured the record for the highest-grossing movie at the domestic box office of all time and the #3 movie worldwide. The sky is truly the limit for Marvel’s next film, and it’s only going to make the anticipation for Avengers: Secret Wars even greater.

How much money do you think Avengers: Doomsday will make in its opening weekend? Will it be the first movie ever to make three billion globally? Drop your box office predictions in the comments below.