Evil Dead Sequel Coming To HBO Max With Sam Raimi And Bruce Campbell Producing

The Necronomicon is set to return via the upcoming entry in the bloody, groovy franchise in Evil Dead Rise, and the original creator of the first film, Sam Raimi, will also be returning for the new movie that will be sure to be packed to bursting with horror and gore, in the tradition of the films that came before it. The sequel is being directed and written by Lee Cronin, an Irish filmmaker who was perhaps most well known for his previous horror entries in The Hole In The Ground and Minutes Past Midnight, and will star Alyssa Sutherland and Lilly Sullivan as two siblings facing the demonic forces of the Book of the Dead.

Sam Raimi expressed his excitement to return to the franchise via New Line Cinema during his interview with the publication Deadline:

"I’m thrilled to bring Evil Dead back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film. The company’s history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I’m equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise.”

While the upcoming entry of the horror franchise seemingly won't have Ash Williams in the driver's seat, Bruce Campbell will be an executive producer on the upcoming sequel, excited to see new characters taking the helm in the battle against the Deadites:

“At its core, Evil Dead is about ordinary people overcoming extraordinarily terrifying situations. I can’t wait for Alyssa and Lily to fill the blood-soaked shoes of those who have come before them and carry on that tradition.”

Lee Cronin, the director and writer of Evil Dead Rise, had this to say about his excitement for being a part of the project and how he has loved the series since he was a child:

"The Evil Dead movies filled my brain with terror and awe when I first saw them at nine years old. I am excited and humbled to be resurrecting the most iconic of evil forces for both the fans and a whole new generation.”

While the filmmakers and producers behind Evil Dead Rise were tight-lipped on whether this would touch upon the adventures of Ash Williams or Mia from the 2013 reboot, we imagine that plenty of fans of the franchise are looking forward to this one all the same.

