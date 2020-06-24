Bruce Campbell Claims New Evil Dead Will Move Away From a Cabin in the Woods

(Photo: New Line Cinema)

Actor Bruce Campbell has been talking about a new entry in the Evil Dead franchise for years, though the actor has only recently been sharing new details about the upcoming endeavor, with his latest hint about the new project being that the narrative will leave the idea of a "cabin in the woods" behind. For nearly as long as there have been horror movies, there have been tales of vacationers encountering horrifying events in the middle of the woods, but between the original The Evil Dead, its sequel, and the 2013 reboot, the franchise is arguably the defining example of what can be accomplished with the premise.

"The official name is 'Evil Dead Rise,'" Campbell shared with Diabolique Magazine. "We’re getting a new draft in. I don’t think anything will happen until 2021. Full bore ahead, we’re very excited about it. A whole, new ballgame. No more cabin in the woods."

The original film saw a group of friends alone in a remote cabin, with the discovery of the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis book inadvertently unearthing an ancient evil in the woods. The second film featured a loose remake of the original film in its opening act, with the carnage continuing on from the events witnessed in that debut film. In the reboot, the core concept was repeated with all-new characters, while it also included a plot about a drug addiction intervention, resulting in claims about bizarre events being dismissed as a reaction to the detox.

The third film in the original trilogy expanded the scope of the series, as the power of the Necronomicon saw Campbell's Ash being teleported back in time to wage battle with the Army of Darkness. In the sequel TV series, Ash vs. Evil Dead, the adventures spanned all over the country, though our heroes regularly returned to the iconic cabin for a number of reasons.

Evil Dead Rise comes from The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin, with Campbell previously teasing that the new film could serve as an entry point to fans who were unfamiliar with its predecessors.

“From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating,” Campbell confessed to Empire magazine earlier this month. “You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one’s gonna be a little more dynamic.”

