Bruce Campbell Reveals New Evil Dead is Titled "Evil Dead Rise"

✖

Earlier this month came news from Evil Dead franchise star Bruce Campbell that the new film in the series was officially in the works and even had a title, Evil Dead Now. Despite saying that just two weeks ago, Campbell has clarified in a new interview that the film actually has a different title. When asked for any updates on the film while speaking with Diabolique Magazine, Campbell revealed: "The official name is Evil Dead Rise. We’re getting a new draft in. I don’t think anything will happen until 2021. Full bore ahead, we’re very excited about it. A whole, new ballgame. No more cabin in the woods."

While revealing the project, Campbell also confirmed that The Hole in the Ground director Lee Cronin would be writing and directing the new film. The Evil Dead director Sam Raimi reportedly hand picked Cronin for the project. Cronin took to Twitter to talk about his involvement and the well wishes he had received after the announcement.

"I guess the cat is outta the bag. Or, is Henrietta out of the fruit cellar?" Cronin shared on Twitter. "Touched by all the kind words and warm wishes. Thank you! Humbled to collaborate with the legends that are Sam Raimi, [Rob Tapert] and [Bruce Campbell] on a new chapter in the Evil Dead universe."

As many fans of the franchise know, Campbell has previously confirmed he's retired from playing the part of Ash Williams in the franchise following the cancellation of the Ash vs Evil Dead TV series. Campbell confirmed to Empire previously that despite being involved as a producer on the new film, he won't appear as his fan-favorite character.

“From this point forward, they kind of have to stand on their own. Which is fine. And liberating,” Campbell said. “You could have different heroes, different heroines in this case. This one’s gonna be a little more dynamic....We just want to keep the series current. And the mantra, really, is that our heroes and heroines are just regular people. That’s what we’re going to continue.”

Despite Campbell confirming that he won't be in the new film, it's unclear if it will be a continuation of the original narrative or another attempt at a reboot. A previous attempt at a reboot was made in 2013 with director Fede Álvarez' Evil Dead, which at one point would have crossed over with Campbell's character but those plans have seemingly fallen by the wayside.

What do you think of the updated title for the new Evil Dead movie? Sound off in the comments below and let us know!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.