Exclusive Sega Genesis Alien 3 Xenomorph Funko Pop Hands-On

Last week Funko and Entertainment Earth launched an exclusive Xenomorph Pop figure in the 8-bit lineup in celebration of Alien Day. They were kind enough to send us a sample, so we’re giving you a closer look!

The interesting thing about this particular figure is that it’s based on the color scheme of the Alien 3 video game that was released for the Sega Genesis in 1992 in support of the film of the same name. The loading screen pictured below illustrates that, and will likely stir up some memories for anyone who played this game back in the day.

This figure is variant of the standard 8-bit Alien Funko Pop and the blood splattered Previews Exclusive versions. It’s kind of an odd variant at that, since Alien 3 strikes me as kind of obscure as far as nostalgic games for the Sega Genesis go. Still, the quirkiness of the figure makes for an interesting collectible, which might explain why it’s been selling like crazy.

That having been said, if you want to get one for your collection, head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab one before they sell out. Shipping is slated for June.

In other Funko news, two big Previews Exclusive releases are still up for grabs at the time of writing – a limbless Pickle Rick from Rick and Morty and Death from Neil Gaiman’s iconic Sandman comic series!

You can pre-order the Pickle Rick Funko Pop here and the Death Funko Pop here while supplies last. For the most part Previews Exclusive Funko Pop figures are sold through comic book stores, but you can usually find them online at a select group of speciality shops. Just don’t expect to pick one up at your local Target. Grab these while you can. The official descriptions read:

“It’s Pickle Rick! From the Rick and Morty cartoon series comes two variations of the genius scientist in pickle form without limbs. This Rick and Morty Pickle Rick no Limbs Pop! Vinyl Figure #350 – Previews Exclusive measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. The ‘Rick and Morty Pickle Rick no Limbs Pop! Vinyl Figure – Previews Exclusive comes with a display stand.”

“From Neil Gaiman’s iconic series, Sandman, comes Death herself! This 3 3/4-inch tall Pop! Vinyl Figure features Death in a black and white deco and is holding her umbrella with her right hand at her hip. The Sandman Death Black and White Pop! Vinyl Figure #234 – Previews Exclusive makes a perfect addition to any Sandman fan’s collection!“

