Expendables 4 Stunt Coordinator Praises "Talented" Action Stars

The Expendables 4 AKA Expend4bles is heading to theaters this month, and it features the return of Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Randy Couture in addition to franchise newcomers Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, Andy Garcia, and Iko Uwais. Recently, ComicBook.com had the chance to ask the film's stunt coordinator, Alan Ng, some questions about the fourth Expendables. We wondered if Ng took a different approach when working with actors like Jaa and Uwais, who are stuntmen with martial arts backgrounds.

"Not really, as Iko and Tony are so experienced and talented, so it was easy to work with them," Ng shared via a translator. "Especially when creating the scenes, we were all on the same page. We didn't need to say much when choreographing as it came so natural to them. It was so easy to work with them because they are so professional and talented."

When asked if there's any moment he's particularly proud of in Expend4bles, Ng revealed, "It would have to be Jason and Iko's fight scene ... We only had a day and a half to film Jason and Iko's fight scene. Jason and Iko did it in the short time frame, they were incredible and did the fights themselves. They are real action stars." He added, "We would have loved to have more fight scenes for Iko, but it's all down to the script and character."

When asked which action stars Ng would like to work with in the future, he shared, "It would be great to work with Tom Cruise, Keanu Reeves, or Jason Statham again."

Iko Uwais Talks Joining The Expendables:

During a chat with Okezone last year, Uwais opened up about working with the seasoned action stars.

"Experience is very valuable for me to share a frame with senior players, who have a lot of experience. There are a lot of things that we share, what we think about them, beyond expectations," Uwais said.

Last year, Statham took to Instagram to praise Uwais's work.

"A real honour to spend some screen time with the incredibly talented @iko.uwais. A true master of his game and a powerhouse of speed and skills that take a lifetime to achieve. Massive respect for all that you do brother," Statham wrote. "Huge respect brother. Such an honor to be in one frame with you.. 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼," Uwais replied.

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Alan Ng. Expend4bles hits theaters on September 22nd.