The Expendables 4 Official Poster Released

Action's deepest ensemble is back for a fourth installment. Nearly a full decade after the last film hit theaters, The Expendables franchise is returning this September for Expend4bles. The Sylvester Stallon-led franchise brings Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture back for round four while also debuting Expendables newcomers 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Jacob Scipio and Levy Tran. Production on Expend4bles began back in Fall 2021 and shot throughout the subsequent months. While the project was once slated for a 2022 debut, Lionsgate pivoted Expend4bles to arrive this fall.

One month after Expend4bles' official trailer released, Lionsgate has dropped the poster for the upcoming fourquel. Standing above the "OLD BLOOD MEETS NEW BLOOD" tagline is the film's ensemble, centered by Statham and Stallone. You can check out the poster below...

What is Expend4bles About?

"A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia," the film's synopsis reads. "Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."

How Has The Expendables Franchise Performed?

The Expendables has been hit or miss with critics. The franchise's first installment, which hit theaters in 2011, generated just a 42 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes but made up for it slightly with a 64 percent audience score. Things trended upwards come the sequel, which landed at 67 percent for both critics and audiences alike. The most recent film, The Expendables 3 (2014), is the first of the franchise to hit rotten scores across the board.

On the financial front, The Expendables has brought in over $800 million worldwide across three films. The Expendables 3 significantly underperformed, bringing in just $214 million worldwide on a $100 million budget. The franchise's biggest gross came with the second installment, as The Expendables 2 hauled $314.9 million worldwide.

Expend4bles hits theaters on September 22nd.