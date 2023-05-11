Dolph Lundgren Almost Punched Sylvester Stallone During The Expendables

Dolph Lundgren almost punched Sylvester Stallone on the set of The Expendables and put the entire movie in jeopardy. During an episode of In Depth With Graham Bensinger, the action movie actor explained how a really hard day working on the film almost resulted in that confrontation. Apparently, during the production of the 2010 movie, Stallone was unimpressed with a scene he was shooting with Lundgren. The star took it upon himself to raise the quality of the lines in question. However, the Rocky IV villain has just about enough of that acting direction and got pretty mad. Things worked out because both of them are professionals. But, The Expendables franchise could have ended up looking very different after that.

"We had some good times and bad times, kinda like family to some degree," Lundgren began. "He was very harsh on me in a scene in 'The Expendables' where he kinda yelled at me in front of the whole crew and had me do about 20 takes on a scene. It was like, 'My grandmother could do it better than that. What the fuck, what are you doing?' You know, basically in front of everybody. And there was press there that day too, international press."

He added. "We took a lunch break and I remember I was kind of in tears. I was really upset. I called my wife that time and I basically just told her, 'If he says one more word, I'm gonna knock him out and fuck this movie, I'm outta here. I'm just gonna punch him out and fucking leave.' And I think when I walked on the set, people felt it wasn't such a good vibration.

"And then I had a tap on the back and it was Sly," Lundgren continued. "And he was like, 'Uh, I'm sorry about that. Let's just do another take and let's just keep moving on.' And we've had a few run-ins over the years, but what can I say, he's a crazy Italian. I think he knows that I've always respected him and loved him, and I think that's why we're still friends."

Will Lundgren Return To The Rocky Franchise?

The Creed movies have seen the actor pop up again as Ivan Drago. With so many spinoff projects in the works from the people behind Rocky, the idea of a Drago spinoff seems like a slam dunk. But, honestly, Lundgren hasn't heard anything yet and he let fans know that recently as well. Check out his statement from social media right here.

"Just to set the record straight regarding a possible 'Drago' spinoff. There's no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor," Lundgren said. "There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr. Balboa – just so all the fans can relax… There ya go."

