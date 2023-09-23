Expendables 4 Rotten Tomatoes Score Is a Franchise Low

Lionsgate is getting ready to release the upcoming fourth film in the Expendables franchise, and fans are excited to see what will happen next. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Jason Statham's Lee Christmas seems like the lead character in the upcoming fourth film, and it looks like he will have a ton of action this time around. Expendables 4 looks pretty jam-packed with action, and we see many stars that we haven't seen in previous films, like Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, and he even has his own poster. Early reactions to the film haven't been as good as one would hope, and now we know the Rotten Tomatoes Score for Expendables 4. According to the review aggregation site, Expendables 4 currently sits at 17% with 78 reviews, which makes it the lowest in the franchise.

Arnold Schwarzenegger Won't Appear in Expendables 4

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently revealed that does not have any involvement in the upcoming fourth film in the Expendables franchise. In a recent interview, Schwarzenegger said that he spoke with Sylvester Stallone, and he respected that the iconic actor didn't want to return.

"It's done and I'm not in it," Schwarzenegger previously revealed. "I said, 'You know what, we have done this and I'm out of it.' And [Stallone] really understood. I did [the first Expendables] as a favor to Sly. I shot it on a Saturday for two hours quickly in a church with Bruce Willis. Sly said, 'Oh, can you do Expendables 2?' and I did that for a weekend. Then it was expanded for Expendables 3. And that was it. We're going to do something together one day."

What is Expendables 4 About?

Here's how Lionsgate describes the film: "A new generation of stars join the world's top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia," the film's synopsis reads. "Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world's last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give 'new blood' a whole new meaning."

