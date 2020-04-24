Extraction 2: Netflix Hopes to Film Sequel Next Year

✖

If all goes according to plan, Chris Hemsworth and team will reassemble at some point next year to film Extraction 2. We recently caught up with AGBO producers Joe and Anthony Russo to chat about their upcoming feature Mosul, and that's when the duo revealed they're still writing the Extraction sequel in preparation for principal photography. As Joe Russo tells us, everyone involved in the production is excited to get right back into the thick of it.

"Yeah we're still working on two," he says. "We're in the script phase right now but we're hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done."

With the majority of features under their AGBO banner, the duo has hired another first-time director for Mosul in longtime screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan (World War Z). On Extraction, stunt maestro Sam Hargrave was able to get his first shot in the director's chair.

"Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made," Joe adds. "And you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."

Russo concludes, "Matt was incredibly passionate about telling the story of Mosul and he's still passionate that you know, he really pushed us to get that film made. And that was not an easy movie to get made. So I think working with a first-time filmmaker certainly has its issues, but they're all overcomeable in our opinion. It's just how you surround that person with the right support and love and motivation. But first-time filmmakers can bring a level of enthusiasm to a project that perhaps, you know, a more seasoned filmmaker or someone who has seven things on their plate can't."

Netflix's full synopsis of Mosul can be found below.

"When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back. After inexperienced Iraqi cop Kawa (Adam Bessa) is rescued from a harrowing firefight by the elite Nineveh SWAT team, he’s quickly inducted into the rogue squadron, a band of ten brothers-in-arms led by the wise Major Jasem (Suhail Dabbach). Under constant threat of attack, the unit embarks on a dangerous guerrilla operation, determined to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory. An extraordinary true story of heroism in the face of overwhelming odds, MOSUL is written and directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan and produced by Anthony and Joe Russo."

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix. Mosul hits Netflix on Thursday.