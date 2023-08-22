Extraction 2 Climbs Into Netflix's All-Time Top 10 Movies

Netflix released the highly anticipated sequel to their latest action franchise, Extraction, earlier this year, and it saw the return of Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake. Alongside Hemsworth, director Sam Hargrave also returned to helm the sequel, and it was an action-packed thrill ride. Extraction 2 received decent reviews and was labeled Certified Fresh on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. With all of the film's success, Netflix announced that they were working on a third film and that Hemsworth would return. Now it seems that Extraction 2 has hit an entirely new milestone. According to the streaming service, Extraction 2 has climbed into their top 10 movies of all-time list, knocking Spenser Confidential off. Extraction 2 currently sits at number 10, while its predecessor sits at number 9.

What was Extraction 2 about?

Here's how Netflix describes Extraction 2: "Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Extraction 2 Used a Ton of Practical Effects

Extraction 2 was primarily done with practical effects, and there are numerous moments you may think were done with visual effects, like the scene where Hemsworth's Tyler Rake sets his arm on fire. Hemsworth previously detailed how much of the film was practical effects.

"Ninety-five percent of what you see on camera has been captured in the moment," Hemsworth revealed. "And then for me, that's so refreshing as an audience member, but also, the immersive experience as an actor."

Hemsworth continued, "I think we've all grown a little fatigued of the large, big, stunning visual effects. As amazing as they are, it ends up looking like you're watching a video game. But it's just an authenticity and a grit and a truth to what you're seeing, because that's real sweat. That's real exhaustion that we're going through. You're grinding away in these fight sequences, and I don't think you can really recreate that on a sound stage, green screen, and so on."

Extraction 2 is exclusively streaming on Netflix. A third Extraction film is currently in the works at the streaming service, with Hemsworth set to reprise his role as Tyler Rake. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the Extraction franchise as we learn it.

What do you think about this Extraction 2 news? Do you think the film deserves it? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!