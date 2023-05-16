Extraction 2 Trailer Released by Netflix

The long-awaited return of Tyler Rake is almost upon us. The Chris Hemsworth-starring Extraction set records for Netflix back in 2020, becoming one of the streamers most-watched original movies of all time. The film's ending planted the seed for a sequel, and the film's popularity almost guaranteed that another installment would eventually come together. This summer, Extraction 2 arrives on Netflix, and Netflix has finally unveiled the first full trailer for the upcoming action sequel.

Tuesday brought with it the official trailer for Extraction 2, which arrives exactly one month before the film is set to debut around the world on Netflix. You can check it out in the video below!

Here we go! #Extraction2 trailer smacking you right between the eyes. Enjoy this 2 mins of madness before Extraction 2 drops June 16th, only on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/orIhX2ifDD — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) May 16, 2023

Hemsworth reprises his role as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, and he'll be reuniting with Extraction director Sam Hargrave. Prior to the first Extraction, Hargrave was a stunt coordinator and second unit director for Marvel Studios. Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, produced the Extraction films for Netflix. Joe Russo penned the screenplay for both films.

"I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," Joe and Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. "Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work with him for almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."

What Is Extraction 2 About?

Here's the official synopsis for Netflix's Extraction 2:

"Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in EXTRACTION 2, the sequel to Netflix's blockbuster action film EXTRACTION. After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held."

Extraction 2 will be released on Netflix on June 16th.