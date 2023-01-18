Netflix Reveals Extraction 2 Release Date

Extraction 2 finally has a release date courtesy of a social media teaser that Netflix put out today. In the clip, the platform laid out what fans could expect over the course of 2023. Joining the Extraction sequel were Rebel Moon from Zack Snyder and a host of other projects. But, fans can expect to see Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake again on June 16th. Other fun stuff coming up are the long-awaited Luther movie with Idris Elba that's only a few short months away. For the Thor star's project though, he's teamed again with Sam Hargrave, who worked with him on a number of Marvel films as a stunt coordinator. If there's one thing you're going to get with that pairing, it's amazing stunt work and pulse-pounding action. Check out the clip Netflix dropped right down below.

"I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," Joe and Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. "Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work with him for almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."

Here’s your first look at the biggest Netflix original films premiering in 2023! #NetflixSaveTheDates pic.twitter.com/kiRTNIzJbZ — Netflix (@netflix) January 18, 2023

What Was The Biggest Adjustment For Hemsworth?

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the series star had a lot of praise for Hargrave's approach for both of the Extraction movies. It seems like getting to do a lot of the stunts in real-life was refreshing for the Thor star. That being said, he isn't dissing his home production studio. Rather, it provides an interesting contrast when placed against MCU movies where effects might do a lot of the heavy lifting.

"There's something so satisfying about that," the Marvel actor explained. "Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can't fly, so they help through me that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive."

"We've got fist fights, car chases, explosions, trains, helicopters," director Sam Hargrave chimed-in. "It's like an action fan's fantasy come to life. At least it was for us action designers."

Extraction 2 begins its globe-trotting adventure on June 16th.

Are you excited about the Extraction sequel? Let us know down below!