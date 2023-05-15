Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Posters Released by Netflix

Extraction 2 posters have been released by Netflix, alongside the new trailer for Chris Hemsworth's action-packed Extraction sequel. Check out those new one-sheets below – and you can follow the link to the Extraction 2 Trailer! As Netflix and the filmmakers tease, these Extraction sequel posters are all from one epic sequence in the film, that will reportedly run twenty minutes long. If half of what these posters depict happens onscreen, it will truly be EPIC.

3 posters, all from a single unrelenting oner - that clocks in at over 🚨21 minutes 🚨 Prepare for the ride of your life. #EXTRACTION2 TRAILER TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/mPsUYXSbtI — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 15, 2023

Chris Hemsworth returns as troubled black ops mercenary Tyler Rake in Extraction 2 - who is obviously not quite as dead as the first film semi-ambiguously wanted you to believe. Plot details about Extraction 2 have been kept under tight wraps, but the core premise is that Tyler Rake survived, and is trying to find some kind of purpose in that survival (having carried a pretty big death wish in the first film), while also getting back to what he does best – i.e., being a one-man army.

"I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," Extraction 2 producers Joe and Anthony Russo (Avengers: Infinity Wars & Endgame) previously told ComicBook.com. "Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work with him for almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."

While the Russos are clearly enthused, Chris Hemsworth has admitted that making Extraction 2 (once again headed by director Sam Hargrave) was "the most detailed and exhausting fight training I've ever been a part of."

That's a big statement coming from the star of Thor, but Hemsworth explained that it's a different kind of challenge. "Not to take anything away from the special-effects-filled sort of Marvel film, but you have a lot of help in post-production there. Obviously, I can't fly, so they help me through that. Whereas in this film, the action is grounded in reality, and so much of it is in camera. So, it's a different energy, and the preparation is a lot more extensive."

The Extraction 2 trailers have certainly hinted that Chris Hemsworth isn't exaggerating, with some pretty complex, high-octane, and brutal-looking action sequences. "We've got fist fights, car chases, explosions, trains, helicopters," director Sam Hargrave has teased. "It's like an action fan's fantasy come to life. At least it was for us action designers."

Extraction 2 will stream on Netflix starting on June 16th.