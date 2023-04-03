Extraction 2 Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

Tyler Rake lives and he's making his return to Netflix this summer. Extraction, the action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth, became one of Netflix's most-watched original films of all time upon its release back in 2020. The end of the film teased that Hemsworth's Rake may still be alive, paving the way for another movie. Now, three years later, that sequel is finally on the way.

Extraction 2 is set to hit Netflix on June 16th. While the film may still be a couple of months away, Netflix is giving fans the first look at what's to come with the debut of the first Extraction 2 teaser trailer. Hemsworth is returning to reprise his role as Tyler Rake, and he'll be reuniting with Extraction director Sam Hargrave, who was previously a stunt coordinator and second unit director for Marvel Studios. Joe Russo, one half of the directing duo behind Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Endgame, wrote the script for Extraction 2.

You can check it out below!

You only get one shot at a second chance.



Chris Hemsworth returns in Extraction 2, premiering June 16! pic.twitter.com/2uloKZ2gSM — Netflix (@netflix) April 3, 2023

"I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," Joe and Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. "Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work with him for almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."

Netflix has been teasing the return of Extraction for the last week or so, putting up billboards in different locations that featured the message "Tyler Rake Lives" in different languages. Given just how popular the first Extraction was, it looks like Netflix is going all-in on promoting the sequel.

Are you looking forward to the return of Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake in Extraction 2? Let us know in the comments!